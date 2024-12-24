How to hold the guitar, pick strings and fret your first note! Beginners guitar lesson 1

New to the guitar? Start here! The very basics of guitar playing, from holding your guitar to using a pick and fretting your first note.

How to hold the guitar, pick strings and fret your first note! Beginners guitar lesson #1 - YouTube How to hold the guitar, pick strings and fret your first note! Beginners guitar lesson #1 - YouTube
Watch On

If you're just starting out on guitar, or perhaps you've just taken your very first guitar out of its box and you're raring to get playing, this is the place to start.

