How to hold the guitar, pick strings and fret your first note! Beginners guitar lesson #1 - YouTube Watch On

If you're just starting out on guitar, or perhaps you've just taken your very first guitar out of its box and you're raring to get playing, this is the place to start.

Here in the first of a series of beginner guitar lessons, Guitar World's Greg Coulson takes you through the absolute basics, starting off by showing you how to hold your guitar and play your first notes.

Check out the video above and read on for more tips to help you on your way.

Holding your guitar sitting down

You'd assume holding your guitar is a fairly self-explanatory experience, right? Well, yes, but like anything technical, there's a best way to do it – and, when it comes to playing the guitar, you're best off getting it right from the start.

So, assuming you're right-handed, you'll have the guitar's body perched on your right leg with the neck in your left hand. Keep your back reasonably straight and resist the urge to slump forward.

Why is all this important?

Get your posture right and your fretting hand (the hand on your guitar's neck) will have the best reach for all six strings. And that means you're setting yourself up to be the best player you can possibly be.

Ideally, the thumb on your fretting hand should rest in the middle of the back of the neck, with enough reach to move slightly higher or lower if you need to.

(Image credit: Future)

Holding your guitar standing up

Essentially, the same rules apply for playing standing up but it's more critical to position your guitar correctly. That's because, depending how tight you like your strap, it's far easier to have your guitar hanging too low or too high – and this makes playing more difficult.

Generally, if your guitar hangs too low it'll be harder to position your fretting fingers on the strings – you just won't be able to reach. Playing with your guitar too high typically solves the issue of reach, but some players find it uncomfortable for their backs.

Everyone is different though – you may have longer fingers or a shorter back – so experiment to find the optimal position for you. Just remember, it all depends on being comfortable and being able to reach the strings so that you can play cleanly.

(Image credit: Future)

How to use a pick/plectrum

Though you can pluck the guitar strings with your fingers, using a pick (aka plectrum) is the more common approach for a clearer tone – especially on electric guitar as opposed to acoustic. These are our top tips for any beginner picking the strings for the first time:

1. Hold the pick between your thumb and first finger.

2. Use as little grip strength as you can. Grip too tight and your fingers will tire – and you'll keep dropping those picks!

3. Keep your other fingers relaxed, hanging freely.

4. Use the very tip of the pick for plucking single notes. It helps with accuracy.

The world of guitar music is awash with players who've broken these 'rules,' but this is a great starting point for any beginner guitarist.

(Image credit: Future)

Playing your first notes

Just like picking, there are some finer points when it comes to fretting the strings. First up is finger pressure.

In our video, Greg demonstrates just how little pressure you really need to press the string down – and it's worth trying his exercise out.

Also, keep your fingers as close to the frets as possible (not in the gaps between them) and it's even easier. The less pressure you use, the easier guitar playing is.

Finally, be aware that it's normal for your fingertips to hurt a bit at first. Don't worry about it – it gets better!

Next up: How to play your first chords!