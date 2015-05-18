New Guitar World DVD: Learn the Basics of Classical Guitar

Classical guitar songs and techniques have inspired modern artists ranging from the Doors to Metallica.

In this new DVD, 20 Essential Classical Licks, you'll develop the essential skills required to play fingerstyle on a nylon-string acoustic guitar, such as arpeggio patterns and techniques, rolling triplets and sextuplets, natural and artificial harmonics, grace-note embellishments, tremolo picking and much more.

You'll also learn how to play eight vital classical guitar compositions, including "Spanish Ballad," "Malorca," "La Catedral" and Bach's "Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring."

Over 60 minutes of instruction!

Learn eight songs and these vital techniques:

Arpeggio Patterns

Tremolo Picking

Rolling and 16 Note Triplets

Natural and Artificial Harmonics

... and much more!

