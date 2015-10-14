New Guitar World DVD, 'String Theory: Applying Jazz Harmony to Rock Lead Guitar,' Available Now

A new Guitar World DVD, String Theory: Applying Jazz Harmony to Rock Lead Guitar, is available now!

The DVD, which features instruction by GW Senior Music Editor Jimmy Brown, is a collection of the first 10 String Theory columns that appeared in Guitar World, and their accompanying instructional videos.

Over the course of the 10 chapters, Brown presents a "schooled" or "informed" approach to improvisation that's rooted in a jazz mindset, but geared toward rock guitarists looking to expand their theoretical knowledge base and apply practical music theory.

With more than two hours of instruction, you'll learn how to:

Craft musically strong melodies over chord progressions

Apply arpeggio sweeps to changing chords

Employ upper-structure voiceleading to create harmonic tension

Use chromatics to smoothly connect chord tones

Play like Michael Brecker, Carlos Santana and Gary Moore

... and much more!

Over the last 25 years, Brown has built a reputation as one of the world's finest music editors through his work as transcriber, arranger, and senior music editor for GW. In addition to these roles, he is a busy working musician, performing regularly as a solo acoustic guitar/vocal act and rocking out with a full band at taverns, restaurants, resorts, weddings and private parties. Jimmy earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Jazz Studies and Performance and Music Management from William Paterson University in 1988 and relies on much of what he learned then - and since then, as a professional musician-for-hire to do his job effectively. He is also an experienced private guitar teacher and an accomplished writer, two skills that go hand-in-hand in his career at Guitar World.

Head to the Guitar World Online Store now!