New Guitar World DVD, 'String Theory: Applying Jazz Harmony to Rock Lead Guitar,' Available Now

A new Guitar World DVD, String Theory: Applying Jazz Harmony to Rock Lead Guitar, is available now!
The DVD, which features instruction by GW Senior Music Editor Jimmy Brown, is a collection of the first 10 String Theory columns that appeared in Guitar World, and their accompanying instructional videos.
Over the course of the 10 chapters, Brown presents a "schooled" or "informed" approach to improvisation that's rooted in a jazz mindset, but geared toward rock guitarists looking to expand their theoretical knowledge base and apply practical music theory.
With more than two hours of instruction, you'll learn how to:
- Craft musically strong melodies over chord progressions
- Apply arpeggio sweeps to changing chords
- Employ upper-structure voiceleading to create harmonic tension
- Use chromatics to smoothly connect chord tones
- Play like Michael Brecker, Carlos Santana and Gary Moore
... and much more!
Over the last 25 years, Brown has built a reputation as one of the world's finest music editors through his work as transcriber, arranger, and senior music editor for GW. In addition to these roles, he is a busy working musician, performing regularly as a solo acoustic guitar/vocal act and rocking out with a full band at taverns, restaurants, resorts, weddings and private parties. Jimmy earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Jazz Studies and Performance and Music Management from William Paterson University in 1988 and relies on much of what he learned then - and since then, as a professional musician-for-hire to do his job effectively. He is also an experienced private guitar teacher and an accomplished writer, two skills that go hand-in-hand in his career at Guitar World.