Photo Gallery: Wild Flag, The Shins, The Roots, Bon Iver, St. Vincent and More at Sasquatch! Music Festival

Here's one more mega-photo gallery from the 2012 Sasquatch! Music Festival, which took place Memorial Day weekend -- May 25 to 28 -- at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Gorge, Washington.

This one features photos of several performers, including Feist, The Shins, Wild Flag, Of Monsters And Men, John C. Reilly and Friends, The Roots, Silversun Pickups, Dum Dum Girls, The War On Drugs and more -- plus a healthy serving of crowd shots.

Be sure to check out the three Sasquatch! Music Festival photo galleries we posted last week:

•Tenacious D

•Beck

•Jack White, Gary Clark Jr. and Alabama Shakes

For more about Sasquatch!, visit the festival's official website.

All photos by Robert Delahanty.