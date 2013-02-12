Poll: What Should Metallica Play at the Golden Gods Awards?

As you might've heard by now, Metallica are headlining the fifth annual Revolver Golden Gods Awards, which will take place Thursday, May 2, at Club Nokia in Downtown Los Angeles.

Simply put, what songs should the band perform that night?

Take the write-in poll below and let us know! We've supplied five song choices just to get you started. You can choose any of these or enter your own choices. We will, of course, supply the top three choices to the Metallica gang!

For more about the Golden Gods Awards, which is being presented by Epiphone, head here. To buy tickets or to vote, visit the official Golden Gods website right now!