“I played the slide part of Layla with Eric Clapton… 15 minutes later I was back in the office making copies”: Brian Wilson guitarist Probyn Gregory on living an incredible double life, between desk job and rock star

His cautious career approach has given him the chance to play Jeff Beck’s rig, avoid taking a doomed TV gig, bring Pet Sounds back to the stage – and help Wilson revive the Smile project he’d run away from in 1967

Probyn Gregory and Brian Wilson performing onstage in October, 2004
(Image credit: R. Diamond / Getty Images)

For fear of taking the musical plunge, and despite his Guitar Institute of Technology pedigree, Probyn Gregory spent most of his adult life behind a desk – even after he’d scored the gig of a lifetime with Beach Boys architect Brian Wilson.

“When I got the job with Brian, I was still an editor and resident longhair at Economics Research Associates,” he tells Guitar World.

