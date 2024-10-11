“I couldn’t do all the licks and Jimmy Page stuff. By not being able to play properly and discovering echo units, I came upon some monstrous sounds, purely by accident”: Robin Guthrie on how he conjured the haunting tones of Cocteau Twins

By
published

With The Moon and the Melodies remastered and reissued, the architect of the lushest sounds committed to tape reflects on the effects experimentation and accidental magic of the quintessential 4AD band

Robin Guthrie plays a blue Jazzmaster onstage, with a backdrop of the ocean complementing the guitar&#039;s finish.
(Image credit:  Jordi Vidal/Redferns)

When Cocteau Twins released their debut album, Garlands, in 1982, their unique sonic signature immediately marked out guitarist Robin Guthrie as a new kind of guitar hero – a player who seemed to have traded traditional, blues-based pentatonic riffing and soloing for minimalist soundscapes.

As a result, their music was simultaneously spacey and spatial; Guthrie created vast canyons of delay-drenched arpeggios that provided the backdrop for Elizabeth Fraser’s singular vocal stylings.

Mark McStea
Mark McStea

Mark is a freelance writer with particular expertise in the fields of ‘70s glam, punk, rockabilly and classic ‘50s rock and roll. He sings and plays guitar in his own musical project, Star Studded Sham, which has been described as sounding like the hits of T. Rex and Slade as played by Johnny Thunders. He had several indie hits with his band, Private Sector and has worked with a host of UK punk luminaries. Mark also presents themed radio shows for Generating Steam Heat. He has just completed his first novel, The Bulletproof Truth, and is currently working on the sequel.