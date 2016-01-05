'Shred Alert' DVD: Let Paul Gilbert Teach You How to Shred

Paul Gilbert Presents Shred Alert is the only DVD to feature all the columns and video tutorials from the acclaimed Guitar World columnist.

You'll learn how to take your lead guitar playing to the next level with position shifting, alternate picking, 16th-note runs, muting techniques and much more! With more than two hours of lessons, Paul Gilbert Presents Shred Alert is the ultimate shredding lesson from one of the world's most influential guitarists.

Paul Gilbert Presents Shred Alert is a Guitar World Online Store exclusive! You won't find this product anywhere else.

The DVD contains these lessons:

Alternate Universe: Using alternate picking and note skipping to play interesting arpeggio patterns

Ready to Rumble: Quick, effective pick-hand warm-up exercises

Ready to Rumble, Part 2: More pick-hand warm-up exercises

Assume the Position: Using position shifts to your advantage when soloing

Accentuate the Positive: Alternate picking with accent patterns

Fast and Clean: Alternate-picked 16th notes--the business card of shred guitar

Stick Yer Neck Out: Using neck diagrams to your advantage

Shape Shifting: How to organize patterns on the fretboard

Snake-Charmer Licks: The fifth mode of harmonic minor

United Mutations: Mastering muting techniques

Breakin' Out: The blessing and benefits of live performance

This DVD is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $14.95.