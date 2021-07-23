Spotlight: Saska Brittain of Dulcie

SASKA BRITTAIN

HAILS FROM: Perth, WA

PLAYS IN: Dulcie

SOUNDS LIKE: Bold, pseudo-bluesy pop belters

LATEST DROP: Sake Of Sound (EP out now via Lapis Lazuli)

What’s your current go-to guitar?

My go-to guitar is definitely my surf green, California-made Fender Telecaster. This is one of three electrics I have and by far my favourite. My Tele gives off a warm, rich and bright sound, which I absolutely adore and think perfectly fits Dulcie’s style and sound. I received this guitar as a birthday present from my mum and dad – best present ever! I am very thankful.

How did you initially fall in love with the instrument?

I always knew I wanted to be a musician. From a very young age I’d watch the boyband Hanson and pretend I was one of them rocking out onstage. I cut my hair and would wear Dad’s baggy clothes and jump around the room, just to have a glimpse of how it would feel to be playing live. I can still remember the feeling when my parents got me my first guitar – I was around the age of four. It was a very tiny nylon-string acoustic that I still have hanging on my wall to this very day. I would practice everyday in my room for hours on end, until my fingers were sore.

What inspires you as a player?

Growing up I’ve had many musical influences that in some way, shape or form have shaped how I play today. I absolutely adored the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ guitarist, John Frusciante, the ladies from Heart, The Eagles, Neil Diamond, Fleetwood Mac, the Foo Fighters, and of course, every teenage girl’s musical crush, Taylor Swift.

Recently I’ve been getting into different bands like Holy Holy, Ocean Alley, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Donovan and Tame Impala. Even though all of these artists are so diverse in sound, I feel as though they all give me the exact same feeling: the feeling of determination and excitement. I also think that having diversity in what I listen to really helps with writing different guitar parts.

Are you much of a gear nerd?

Although I love the instrument to pieces, I’ve never really been interested in that side of it. I think this is because I only picked up my first electric when Dulcie started around two years ago. I knew nothing about pedals or electrics, what sounded nice and what didn’t – so in the past few years, I’ve been trying my best to learn from muso mates and YouTube. Currently I only know the standards and basics of how my Tele and pedals work. It’s only in the past year that I have decided to use pedals, and oh my gosh, they have been life changing! I use five pedals, my favourites being the Hall Of Fame reverb and my Soul Food drive.

Do you have any ‘white whales’?

One day I’d love to get myself a brand new Fender Stratocaster! I’ve played a few Strats at shows, and the sound has always been so great – I think the sound of a Strat would really suit my playing style! I’d also like to do some more research and add some more pedals to my collection.

What would your signature model look like?

My dream guitar at this stage would definitely have to be a Fender Telecaster! I’m imagining a rustic orange and cream Tele with a matte finish, maybe a little pearl on the neck and frets. I wear lots of oranges and browns, so I think if I got a guitar to match my clothing style it would be epic.

If you could jam with any guitarist, dead or alive...

If I could jam with any guitarist in the world, I’d jam with Nancy Wilson from Heart. That band was a massive inspiration to me growing up. Watching Nancy play “Crazy On You” blew my mind as a child – she was a great realisation that ladies can play instruments like a boss!