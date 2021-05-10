Spotlight: Tynan Reibelt of Deadlights

TYNAN REIBELT

HAILS FROM: Brisbane, QLD

PLAYS IN: Deadlights

SOUNDS LIKE: Punishing post-hardcore with a sprightly melodic undercurrent

LATEST DROP: The Uncanny Valley (LP out Friday, May 21st via Greyscale)

What’s your current go-to guitar?

My current go-to is a random transparent Jazzmaster by a company called Barclay. It looks crazy, and it’s heavy as hell. But I would have to say my PRS CE 24 takes the cake. In terms of playability, scale length, and general look, it’s the long-term favourite. It was passed on from a mentor at a hell of a deal, too!

How did you initially fall in love with the instrument?

I’m the youngest of four boys, and my brothers are all around ten years older than me. So when I was growing up, after school or on holidays, I would be hanging out with teenagers listening to punk-rock and metal. One of them had a classical guitar that I started to learn on. If I could play songs they liked, I would get praise. The first proper guitar was a Black Les Paul copy; I broke the headstock in my backyard doing a guitar flip (wearing a helmet) at about 14 years old. I kept the headstock and got it tattooed on my arm years later.

What inspires you as a player?

My most significant influence for the guitar would be Tom Morello. I’m also a massive fan of aggressive powerchords and feedback. I always try to keep a bit of rock ’n' roll in our songs, too.

Are you much of a gear nerd?

I’m a pretty massive gear nerd – still hanging on to my pedalboards. Must-haves would have to be the DigiTech Whammy and a looper. As we have one guitar in the band, some parts are looped live. I have two amps left and right, an EVH 5150 and a Mesa Dual Rec that’s the same age as myself. I will usually run a loop through one amp and play rhythm through the other. Also, I must give honourable mention to my Strymon Timeline, Blue Sky and Mobius. These run through the FX loop of both amps in stereo. Being in a loud metal band and with my rig, I run three noise gates – one for the front and one for each of the FX loops.

Do you have any ‘white whales’?

It would have to be some kind of PRS private stock, or maybe a rosewood Tele from back in the day. I also really love the Music Man Majesty seven-strings, and they’re hella expensive, so I’m calling that a white whale too.

What would your signature model look like?

I would love to spec out my own PRS with an EverTune. I’d probably go with a natural look similar to their exotic series. I’m a huge fan of Fender necks, and I’m loving the Jazzmaster at the moment.

If you could jam with any guitarist, dead or alive...

We have one guitar for a reason – I love not having to play with another guitarist! I’m a huge jam guy, but I would love to sit down and pick the brain of someone like Tom Morello, Adam Jones or even Dave Grohl. I’ll jam with Paul McCartney, actually, for bragging rights!