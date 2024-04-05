“My initial thought was, ‘What the hell am I gonna play?’ There are so many players on this track, and so much is going on, but they just let me be me”: Steve Lukather takes you behind the scenes of Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes

By Andrew Daly
( Total Guitar )
published

Going Home is the all-star charity guitar track of the year, with Knopfler recruiting over 50 players to the cause. Toto legend Steve Lukather reflects on making a little bit of music history

Steve Lukather
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

When Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes was hailed as “a landmark in rock music history”, it was no exaggeration. The former Dire Straits leader has pulled together an astonishing lineup of famous players to appear on a charity single in aid of noble causes including Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America. 

Going Home (Theme From Local Hero), a song written by Knopfler and originally released back in 1983, was recently reworked as an extended showcase in which he is joined by legendary guitarists including David Gilmour, Eric Clapton, Pete Townshend, Brian May, Slash, Steve Vai, Ronnie Wood and Joe Walsh. Poignantly, it also features the last ever recorded work of guitar icon and innovator Jeff Beck.

