“You wouldn’t think it with hip-hop music, but the Metal Zone is the perfect effect for cutting through the mix”: Stone Mecca reveals what’s on his pedalboard – and why he’s analog all the way

What goes on a hip-hop player's pedalboard? Stone Mecca shows us right here, and with a heavy hitting distortion from Boss, it might handle a metal gig, too
(Image credit: Jim Bennett/Getty Images)
“I love the sound of my pedals to be analog. I minimize them to only the exact ones I need and dig deep to dial in the specific sound I’m looking for. If I ever do use a digital pedal, I never use factory sounds. I’ll dial in my own combinations to make a unique and warm sound.
“The setup I have running through my Fender Twin is amazing; I run it through my wah and delay last to affect the overall sound to how I like.
“My ’board starts with my Boss Chromatic Tuner, which is basic but great. The chromatic tuner goes into my Boss Metal Zone [MT-2], which I’ve had forever and, despite what people say about it, is my favorite dirt box.
“After the Metal Zone, the next pedal is my [Boss] Super Overdrive [SD-1], which leads into my Pigtronix [EP-1] Envelope Phaser. I’m good friends with the people at Pigtronix, and it doesn’t get better.
“After that, my ’board ends with my [Dunlop 535Q Cry Baby Multi-] Wah, and the chain ends with my DOD Digital Delay [DFX9], another pedal I’ve had forever.”
If I had to choose only one pedal for a full show...
“I’d go with the Boss Metal Zone, but I wish I could also have my DOD Digital Delay. But the Metal Zone is my favorite pedal for distortion and allows me to do a lot of things. You wouldn’t think it with hip-hop music, but it’s the perfect effect for cutting through the mix and making the guitar stand out.”
