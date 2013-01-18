Streaming Live: 2013 Boss Loop Station 3 World Championship

Today on GuitarWorld.com, we're proud to bring you the exclusive stream of the Boss Loop Station 3 World Championship, coming to you live, direct from the House of Blues in Anaheim, California.

Join Boss as 12 international Loop Station contestants battle for the world championship! Celebrity judges include John 5, Herman Li, Billy Duffy, Steve Stevens and Darryl Jones.

The event kicks off 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. EST) today, January 25.

For more info and some live voting action, head to bossloop.com. For more about Boss, visit bossus.com.

Enjoy the show below!