"This American institution has not only changed the face of the guitar forever but has shaped the course of popular music": 5 Fender innovations that changed the world of guitar

By Daryl Robertson
published

From the first commercially produced solidbody guitar to the invention of the electric bass, the landscape of guitar would look very different without Fender’s monumental influence

5 innovations from Fender that changed the world of guitar
(Image credit: Future)

From humble beginnings as a radio repair shop in Fullerton, California to arguably the most well-known guitar brand in history, Fender’s story is one of invention, innovation, and determination. This American institution has not only changed the face of the guitar forever with its pioneering models and technology but has also shaped the course of popular music. We’d go as far as to say that without Fender’s revolutionary guitar designs the world of music would look – and sound – very different indeed. 

While the Californian guitar titan is credited with many innovations, today, we are going to discuss five that we believe truly transformed the guitar space forever. We are looking at creations that kicked off a chain reaction among instrument manufacturers and whose influence can still be felt today. 

Daryl Robertson
Daryl Robertson
Senior Deals Writer

As a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, I help create and maintain the site's 200+ buyer's guides, scour the internet for the best possible deals on a range of guitar products, and spend a lot of time getting hands-on with the latest guitars, amps, pedals, and more. My gear reviews have also been featured in many prominent publications, including Total Guitar and Future Music magazines and MusicRadar.com.


During my career, I have been lucky enough to talk to many of my musical heroes, having interviewed members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, Creeper, Thrice and more.


In a past life, I worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, I advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. 


I also have a passion for live sound. I'm a fully qualified sound engineer who holds a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay and I have plenty of experience working in various venues around Scotland. 