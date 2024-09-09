“It’s amazing to see Adrian Belew and Steve Vai playing together. My temptation is to pick up the camera! I have to remind myself to stick to my job playing bass”: For the King Crimson channeling Beat tour, Tony Levin is a virtuoso among virtuosos

The bass icon on how he’s being challenged by parts he wrote, changing classic tracks – and when his funk fingers will make their next appearance

Tony Levin
“How lucky am I that Bob Ezrin thought I was a really good heavy rock player?” Tony Levin asks Bass Player. One of the more prolific session artists in history, having appeared on over 500 albums, he’s heard in the catalogs of Peter Gabriel, King Crimson, Alice Cooper, John Lennon, Stevie Nicks, David Bowie, Tom Waits and Warren Zevon, among others.

“Bob asked me to play on Alice Cooper albums,” Levin says. “Then he asked me to join the rhythm section for this unknown guy named Peter Gabriel. I didn’t know Genesis – but how lucky I am that Bob heard that in my playing? Because from then on, it was pretty much non-stop.”

