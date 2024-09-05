“I’d be playing the synth, thinking, ‘Peter, do you see this? Sting is playing that part – and you don’t mind when Sting does it!’” Tony Levin explains the origins of his Funk Fingers appendages – and the friendly rivalry they sparked with Peter Gabriel

The bass icon says the Funk Fingers are at the heart of an ongoing argument about the performance of Big Time

A compilation image of Tony Levin, Peter Gabriel and Sting performing onstage
(Image credit: The Image Gate / Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images)

Legendary bassist Tony Levin has discussed the origin of the bizarre ‘Funk Fingers’ drumstick appendages that he famously uses to perform the tapped bass parts on Peter Gabriel’s Big Time.

Speaking to Rick Beato, Levin reveals that the track was recorded using a drum stick on the bass (performed by drummer Jerry Marotta), but fell to him to play live – something he was finding tricky to incorporate.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker
Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.