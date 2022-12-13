Watch Victor Wooten deal with a broken string in the middle of his bass solo

By Nick Wells
( Bass Player )
published

Victor Wooten keeps his cool even after going a string down with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones

Bassist Victor Lemonte Wooten of the Flecktones performing at Summerstage at the Rumsey Playfield in Central Park in New York City
(Image credit: photo by Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect)

Victor Wooten’s unique approach to the bass guitar caused shock waves when he first emerged in the late 80s. Today, he still manages to retain some of that youthful vitality in his live shows, and has became quite the showman. On one occasion, having broken a string mid-solo, reducing his four-string bass to three, he still found time to style it out and have a little fun with the crowd. 

How? Well, first Victor establishes a new groove in the lower register before tearing through the rest of his solo, all with a string hanging loose, which he then throws into the front row. If you closed your eyes, you’d never know anything went wrong at all, a sign of how a true pro deals with the unexpected.

Victor's string breaks at 02:40 during this performance of Béla Fleck and the Flecktones' mercurial hit The Sinister Minister.

What makes Victor more vulnerable to string breakages than anyone else is that his technique is so out-there in terms of virtuosity. 

“Whenever we play this song live there’s no telling where it will go,” says Victor. “It has a heavy bass feature that uses a lot of the thumb techniques I wrote for another song called Classical Thump. It's a technique that I call open hammer pluck. It’s probably the most requested song for me to play and explain at shows and clinics.”

Having first emerged with a beaten-up Fodera, its battle-scarred bodywork testimony to thousands of hours of playing, Victor’s bass displays have led to the Fodera Monarch becoming an increasingly familiar sight within the bass world. So much so that Fodera eventually released the Victor Wooten ’83 Classic Signature model, which is essentially a Monarch Deluxe modelled on Wooten’s first Fodera Monarch (serial number 037), purchased by Victor in 1983. 

Bassist Victor Lemonte Wooten and Bela Fleck of the Flecktones performing at Summerstage at the Rumsey Playfield in Central Park in New York City

(Image credit: photo by Gabe Palacio/ImageDirect)

In 2011 Victor reunited with Béla Fleck and the Flecktones to play the Mountain Jam VII music festival in upstate New York. The band closed their set with The Sinister Minister. Watch Victor entertain the crowd with another spellbinding solo at 03:17.

The Sinister Minister appears on Bela Fleck and the Flecktones (opens in new tab) self-titled 1990 debut album. To find out more visit flecktones.com (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Nick Wells
Nick Wells
Writer

Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.