Watch Bill Ruppert's "Inside Guide" to the EHX Deluxe Big Muff

(Image credit: EHX)

In this fascinating new video, watch legendary studio guitarist Bill Ruppert give viewers an inside guide to the EHX Deluxe Big Muff PI.

Ruppert shows viewers how—with different settings—the Deluxe Big Muff PI can recreate the vintage sounds of just about every Big Muff pedal that's ever been released.

From the stinging tones on David Gilmour's "Comfortably Numb" solo, to the funky outbursts in the Isley Brothers' "Who's That Lady," to the haze and distortion in the opening riff to the Smashing Pumpkings classic, "Cherub Rock," the Deluxe Big Muff PI covers just about every tone imaginable.

You can watch Ruppert demo his "hands down favorite Big Muff" below, and download the settings he used in the video here.

For more on the Deluxe Big Muff PI, step right this way.