Abasi Concepts Unveils Three New Larada Electric Guitars

Larada 8

Abasi Concepts, the company headed up by Animals as Leaders guitarist Tosin Abasi, has unveiled three iterations of its debut electric guitar, the Larada. The models, now available for pre-order, are the flagship Larada 8, the Space T and the Larada 6.

The Larada 8, which is billed as the guitar Abasi plays live and in the studio with Animals as Leaders, is being offered at a base price of $2,399. The guitar boasts multi-scale, fanned stainless steel frets; individual string bridge saddles; Hipshot Griplock tuners; a Graphtech nut; Fishman Fluence Tosin Abasi signature pickups; 5-way switching, single volume and a 16-inch – 21.5-inch compound radius.

Larada Space T

The Tele-referencing Larada Space T, offered at a base price of $2,469, features stainless steel, standard frets; a Wilkinson 3-Saddle T-style bridge; Hipshot Vintage tuners; a bone nut; Fishman Greg Koch signature pickups; 3-way switching; 1 volume + 1 tone; dual voice mode; a 10-inch – 14-inch compound radius and a 25.5-inch scale length.

Finally, the Larada 6, which has yet to be revealed, is being offered at a base price of $2,399. Features on the guitar include stainless steel frets; a non-fine tuner floating bridge; Hipshot Griplock tuners; a Graphtech nut; Fishman Fluence pickups; a 16-inch – 21.5-inch compound radius; a 25.5-inch scale length and 5-way switching, single volume.

All models are customizable with a variety of body, neck and fingerboard tonewood options, as well as hardware, finish and pickup choices.