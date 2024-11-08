7 stocking filler gift ideas under $20 that guitar players actually need

Guitar players and musicians in general can be a mega tricky bunch to buy for. Whilst you might want to surprise them with a new instrument, that’s only realistic if you’re willing to blow your budget in a significant way. So that’s why this list of stocking filler ideas for guitar players should prove much more palatable.

If you’re not a musician yourself, it can be especially hard to know what to buy the guitar player in your life, which is why we’ve compiled these recommendations for stocking filler gift ideas – they’re all comfortably under the $20 mark too, so nothing here should break the bank, but you’ll be furnishing your hard-riffing amigo with something they’ll actually use.

If you’re looking for more ideas, our guide to the best Christmas gifts for guitar players has ideas for every budget.

1. Dunlop Trigger Capo £12.94 at Amazon £21.03 at Amazon Check Thomann Price: $17.95

Features: Aircraft aluminium, low profile design + An essential guitar accessory

+ Trigger clamps down on the strings properly A guitar capo is one of the most useful accessories a guitarist can have, regardless of how advanced a player they are. For beginners, they allow you to play in different keys without having to learn any new chord shapes. For more advanced players, they’re perfect for layering guitar parts when recording. They’re also really useful if you’re coming up with different chord inversions, especially when playing alongside other guitarists. Capos are used by loads of different players, and having a good quality one, like this Dunlop Trigger Capo, we’d argue is essential! 2. D’Addario PW-GBMT-01 Multi-Tool £18.13 at Amazon £21.98 at Scan Check Thomann Price: $12.99

Features: 10-in-one multi-tool + Very useful

+ Works for nearly all guitars/basses If you want to buy the guitar player in your life something useful, then a multi-tool could well be the perfect gift. Guitars are built using all sorts of different screws and bolts, and sometimes you need to unscrew or adjust one to make sure your instrument is functioning as it should. This multi-tool from D’addario offers 10 different tools in one handy package. It’s small enough to fit in pretty much any gig bag, or even your pocket. It has multiple US customary and metric hex wrenches as well as two different Phillips screwdrivers meaning that you should be able to tackle most guitars. Keeping this with your guitar at all times can be a life-saver when you need to make adjustments in a pinch! 3. Suhr Pick Pouch Check Amazon Check Thomann Price: $14.99

Features: Columbian leather, keychain + Means you’ve always got your picks

+ Classy design Don’t ask why, but guitar picks have a nasty habit of disappearing into thin air. We keep them in our pockets, in drawers, guitar cases etc but somehow they still go missing. That’s why one of our top stocking filler ideas for guitar players is a pick pouch keychain. There are a few different ones out there but we really like this understated and classy looking offering from Suhr that utilizes Columbian leather. It lets you safely store 1-4 picks, then you can securely button it closed. Attach it to your keys and you’ll never be without a pick again. 4. Fender Mini Electric Guitar Stand £15.99 at Amazon Check Thomann Price: $17.99

Features: Folding, scratch resistant padding + Folds down small

+ Useful at home or on the road If the guitarist you’re buying for travels with their guitar, having a compact folding guitar stand, like this Fender choice can be a life-saver. The last thing they need at a show is to lean their pride and joy against an amp only for it to fall over and break. A guitar stand like this can prevent those nightmare situations. When folded down, the stand takes up barely any space at all – you can even fit it in some gig bags and guitar cases . 5. Music Nomad MN140 Premium Guitar Kit £16.34 at Amazon Check Thomann Price: $15.99

Features: Fretboard oil, guitar cleaner and cloth + Keeps guitars up to scratch

+ Used by pros This guitar cleaning kit contains the essentials for cleaning and maintaining your instrument. When used often, guitar bodies and fingerboards can collect all manner of dirt, dust, dried sweat and dead skin. Regular maintenance ensures that your instrument not only looks its best but plays and sounds it too. In this pack, you’ve got a guitar cleaner, a fretboard oil and a cloth. The cleaner is for the body of the instrument and keeps it looking fresh. The oil is great for removing dirt and skin from the fingerboard – once you start using these, you’ll wonder how you lived without them! It helps make the neck feel like new. You’ve then got a nice microfibre cloth that’s safe to use on any guitar finish. 6. Fender Blackout 8oz Flask £16.99 at Gear 4 Music £20.04 at Amazon Check Thomann Price: $19.99

Features: Stainless steel, 8oz + Cool design

+ Decent quality Here’s a sleek, blacked-out 8oz hip flask adorned with the timeless Fender logo. Keep it at home to complete any home bar setup you’ve got going on, or keep it in your guitar case for when you need a well-earned refreshment. It’s made from stainless steel and it’s wrapped in black vegan leather. Whether you’re a drinker or not, being able to keep some liquid in your case or back pocket can be handy when you’re out on the road! 7. Levy's Rubber Strap Blocks Check Amazon Check Thomann Price: $4.99

Features: Pack of 4, stretchy rubber + Fits any guitar

+ Easy to fit There’s a good chance that the guitar player you know already has a strap, but what they might not have is strap locks . These help prevent the strap from slipping off and potentially causing some serious damage. These Levy strap locks come in a pack of four, so you can use them on two guitars at the same time and, unlike some other strap locks, don’t require any replacing of parts on your instrument – they’re super easy to install, and the rubber won’t damage your guitar.