“More versatile and expressive than ever”: Gibson introduces the latest evolution of the Hummingbird – giving the iconic acoustic a rare cutaway overhaul

News
By
( , )
published

Gibson’s super-stylish square-shouldered acoustic has largely remained true to its original dimensions. Now, a body cutaway has made a rare re-appearance

Gibson Hummingbird EC
(Image credit: Gibson)

Gibson has introduced the latest evolution of one of its most enduring acoustic guitar designs by unveiling a quartet of new Hummingbird EC models – which feature rare body cutaways.

The Gibson Hummingbird needs no introduction. First launched in 1960, the classy acoustic was considered to be Gibson’s first Martin-esque square-shouldered model, and is up there with the likes of the SJ-200 and J-45 as the firm’s most popular acoustic innovations.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.