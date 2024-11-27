“More versatile and expressive than ever”: Gibson introduces the latest evolution of the Hummingbird – giving the iconic acoustic a rare cutaway overhaul

Gibson has introduced the latest evolution of one of its most enduring acoustic guitar designs by unveiling a quartet of new Hummingbird EC models – which feature rare body cutaways.

The Gibson Hummingbird needs no introduction. First launched in 1960, the classy acoustic was considered to be Gibson’s first Martin-esque square-shouldered model, and is up there with the likes of the SJ-200 and J-45 as the firm’s most popular acoustic innovations.

However, over the decades, the Hummingbird – immediately identifiable from its elegantly styled pickguard – has largely arrived with the same fully fleshed-out body dimensions, save a very brief, now-discontinued run of streamlined Hummingbird Pros from 2017, which ditched the elegant pickguard design and opted for that body cutaway.

Now, Gibson has made its most iconic acoustic “more versatile and expressive than ever” by equipping its legendary six-string with a super-rare cutaway – while retaining its original aesthetic DNA.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Here, they’ve been drafted in to provide “an extended range of expression” and while cutaway dreadnoughts aren’t a new phenomenon for Gibson – just see the Songwriter model, for example – this latest update marks a pretty big update to the time-tested and Hummingbird design.

As mentioned, four distinct models have been unveiled to roll out the new-look design. Across the board, L.R. Baggs electronics, SlimTaper mahogany necks, rosewood fingerboards, and Sitka spruce tops can be found, as can Grover Rotomatic tuners, Mother of Pearl parallelogram inlays, TUSQ bridge pins and saddles, and belly up rosewood bridges.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Naturally, a handful of model-specific specs have also been added. The Hummingbird Studio EC is the most accessible of the bunch (though still weighs in at $2,999) arriving with a Tri-Burst Satin finish, and mahogany back and sides. It also offers streamlined single-ply binding and a 16”-radius fingerboard.

The Hummingbird Standard EC and Standard Rosewood EC, meanwhile, offer Heritage Cherry Sunburst and Rosewood Burst colorways, respectively, and offer multi-ply top and back binding, gloss nitro finishes, and 12”-radius fingerboards.

(Image credit: Gibson)

The Standard Rosewood EC also ups the ante by offering rosewood back and sides, compared to the regular Standard EC, which has mahogany alternatives.

Lastly, Gibson’s exclusive Ebony-finished Hummingbird Standard EC conforms to the Heritage model, offering mahogany back and sides, multi-ply top and back binding, and a 12” ’board. The Ebony and Heritage models are priced at $3,999, while the Rosewood variant bumps that up to $4,599.

(Image credit: Gibson)

“The Gibson Hummingbird is known for its versatility,” Gibson writes. “It has always been equally well suited for strumming first-position chords and taking the spotlight for picking lead lines. The Hummingbird has become more versatile and expressive than ever with the introduction of the Hummingbird Standard EC.

“With the addition of the cutaway on the Hummingbird Standard EC, the access to the upper frets is significantly increased, making this the Hummingbird of choice for lead players and others who require increased note range and enhanced expressiveness.”

Head over to Gibson to find out more.