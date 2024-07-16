Harley Benton promises two “no frills rock machines” with its new SG-inspired DC-Custom II guitars – including a Jimmy Page-esque double-neck and stainless steel frets – starting from $244

The German brand continues its quest to offer the ultimate in bang-for-your-buck guitars

Closeup mockups of the Harley Benton DC-Custom II and DC-Custom II 612
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Harley Benton has just announced two new bang-for-your-buck electric guitars, the DC-Custom II and DC-Custom II 612. These models are part of Harley Benton's custom line, which promises to deliver a premium exterior, high-quality hardware, great playability, and optimal sound at a great price point.

There are no prizes for guessing the new models' inspiration – the Gibson SG – and according to Harley Benton, the DC-Custom II is a “no frills rock machine” that comes in cherry and white finishes. However, it differs to typical SG-inspired builds in its construction, which features a meranti body and set neck, and a roasted jatoba fretboard with trapezoid inlays.

Harley Benton DC-Custom II (front)
(Image credit: Harley Benton)
Harley Benton DC-Custom II 612 in white mockup
(Image credit: Harley Benton)

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.