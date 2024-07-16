Harley Benton promises two “no frills rock machines” with its new SG-inspired DC-Custom II guitars – including a Jimmy Page-esque double-neck and stainless steel frets – starting from $244

Harley Benton has just announced two new bang-for-your-buck electric guitars, the DC-Custom II and DC-Custom II 612. These models are part of Harley Benton's custom line, which promises to deliver a premium exterior, high-quality hardware, great playability, and optimal sound at a great price point.

There are no prizes for guessing the new models' inspiration – the Gibson SG – and according to Harley Benton, the DC-Custom II is a “no frills rock machine” that comes in cherry and white finishes. However, it differs to typical SG-inspired builds in its construction, which features a meranti body and set neck, and a roasted jatoba fretboard with trapezoid inlays.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Harley Benton) (Image credit: Harley Benton) (Image credit: Harley Benton) (Image credit: Harley Benton)

Two in-house Tesla TM VR-Nitro Alnico-5 humbucker pickups are adjusted via a 3-way toggle switch, single volume and sole tone control.

This model also comes with a C-shape profile neck and 24 medium jumbo Blacksmith stainless steel frets – another departure from typical SG specs. Additional premium features include DLX gold hardware, DLX Tune-O-Matic bridge, a graphite IV nut, and Grover tuners.

As for the Gibson EDS-1275-indebted double-neck, the DC-Custom II 612 comes with – you guessed it – an additional 12-string neck, to live your wildest Jimmy Page fantasies, but features a more offset body than its inspiration.

It is available in white and cherry finishes and features similar construction to the DC-Custom II. This includes meranti-crafted bodies and necks, roasted jatoba fretboards, C-shape profile necks, and 22 medium jumbo Blacksmith stainless steel frets.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Harley Benton) (Image credit: Harley Benton) (Image credit: Harley Benton) (Image credit: Harley Benton)

However, this time, two Tesla TM VR-60 Classic Alnico-5 vintage-style covered humbuckers power the 6-string neck, with Tesla Opus-G1 Alnico-5 vintage-style open humbuckers driving the 12-string. These can be further dialed in using the pickup and neck selectors, along with the volume and tone controls.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The launch is a savvy move from the brand, especially given Epiphone's own double-neck is hard to come by, with Reverb listings for the G-1275 routinely topping $1k. Although given Gibson's recent release of its Jimmy Page signature double-neck, we'd expect a more affordable Epiphone to swoop in and fill that void in the coming months.

Both DC-Custom II models are now exclusively available at Thomann, with prices starting at $244 and $549 for the DC-Custom II and DC-Custom II 612 respectively. For more information, visit Harley Benton.