Epiphone has teamed up with Korean superstar singer-songwriter Lee Seung Yoon on his first signature guitar, the Epiphone Lee Seung Yoon LSY-200 Studio EC acoustic-electric guitar. The signature also marks a historic milestone, as Lee becomes the brand’s first Korean signature artist.

Built on the foundation of the J-200 Studio EC Super Jumbo cutaway, the LSY-200 Studio EC pairs “a legendary silhouette associated with room-filling acoustic tone with an artist-led aesthetic.”

Specs-wise, it features a Super Jumbo body with a cutaway for expanded upper-fret access, a solid spruce top with a layered maple body – finished in Antique Natural gloss – as well as a mahogany neck carved to a 1960s SlimTaper D-profile for “comfortable playability.”

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Signature appointments include the artist’s signature graphic on the rear end of the Kalamazoo headstock, and a custom artist-designed pickguard with gold artwork and a matching custom truss rod cover.

This is topped off with a rosewood fingerboard with J-200 pearloid crown inlays, gold Grover Rotomatic tuners and gold hardware, plus Fishman S-Core pickup and Presys II electronics.

“I’m someone who writes songs, so I thought a lot about why I’d ever get a signature guitar,” comments Lee.

“But with the Epiphone EJ-200 [the budget-friendly Super Jumbo acoustic-electric guitar inspired by the Gibson J-200], I wrote hundreds of songs… I was an Epiphone user, and I thought all those songs I made with the Epiphone EJ-200 over the years, they’re being preserved in the form of a guitar.”

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After being part of the indie rock group Dda Band and debuting as a solo artist in 2013, Lee became globally recognized for his genre-blending songwriting and reached mainstream appeal in 2021 after placing first in the South Korean singing competition, Sing Again.

Epiphone Lee Seung Yoon LSY-200 Studio EC (Image credit: Epiphone)

Since then, he’s released three studio albums, Even If Things Fall Apart (2021), Shelter of Dreams (2022), and Yeok Seong (2024). His recent single, PunKanon, a punk-styled reimagining of his recent album era, won Best Rock Song at the this year's Korea Music Awards.

The Epiphone Lee Seung Yoon LSY-200 Studio EC is currently available at authorized Epiphone dealers across Asia, with initial distribution throughout Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand.

For more information, visit Epiphone.

Korean guitarists are continuing to make waves internationally, with Fender launching its first-ever signature guitar with a South Korean artist, JUKJAE, last December.