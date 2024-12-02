“Delay isn’t something you really think of when you think of an acoustic guitar, but it works quite well when you’re adding a top line to a loop”: How Yamaha evolved its TransAcoustic tech to create an acoustic guitar with an onboard delay and looper

Features
By
( )
published

After experiencing the enhanced version of TransAcoustic tech with the TAG3 C, we spoke to Yamaha’s European product specialist, Dan Stock, to learn more

Yamaha TAG3 C TransAcoustic: Yamaha has expanded its TransAcoustic concept toinclude more onboard effects, including delay andlooping, with fine-tuning and the option to playbacking tracks via a dedicated smartphone app.
(Image credit: Future / Olly Curtis)

As we determined from the time we spent with the TAG 3 C, there’s a lot of advanced technology in this new generation of TransAcoustics. But the amazing design and development aspect shouldn’t detract from the fact that the overriding factor here is fun.

The looper, for example, gave us hours of amusement, and working with the accompanying app expands things even further, transforming the instrument into a powerful performance tool. Yamaha’s Dan Stock joins us to talk through the design process.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

David Mead
David Mead

With over 30 years’ experience writing for guitar magazines, including at one time occupying the role of editor for Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, David is also the best-selling author of a number of guitar books for Sanctuary Publishing, Music Sales, Mel Bay and Hal Leonard. As a player he has performed with blues sax legend Dick Heckstall-Smith, played rock ’n’ roll in Marty Wilde’s band, duetted with Martin Taylor and taken part in charity gigs backing Gary Moore, Bernie Marsden and Robbie McIntosh, among others. An avid composer of acoustic guitar instrumentals, he has released two acclaimed albums, Nocturnal and Arboretum.