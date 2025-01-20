“Designed for musicians and collectors alike, they promise something truly extraordinary“: Martin dazzles with its 3 millionth masterpiece – and a Standard Series double-neck that’s been 100 years in-the-making

NAMM 2025: Martin has lifted the lid on some truly dazzling new builds, including a double-neck acoustic-electric – a design that, until now, was so rare it had attained near-mythical status – plus a celebration of its three millionth serialized build, with the astonishing D-3 Millionth.

“Designed for musicians and collectors alike, they promise something truly extraordinary,” runs the press release – but we have to say ‘extraordinary’ is a fair description of the eye-catching builds in the special edition line-up...

D-3 Millionth

(Image credit: Martin)

The D-3 Millionth celebrates Martin’s latest multi-millionaire milestone with one of the most lavish acoustic guitar builds we’ve ever seen – and one literally laden with symbolism.

The guitar’s top is representative of a sycamore tree trunk cross-section, with solid gold ‘tree rings’ inlaid in the core to represent the 192-year-old firm’s growth – and diamonds marking significant moments from Martin’s storied past.

(Image credit: Martin)

The back and sides are made from Brazilian rosewood, with a sycamore tree image (representing the firm’s employees), inlaid with gold and pearl. There’s even a diamond encrusted headstock and solid palladium pickguard, which features a ruby-inlaid map of the Nazareth, PA area that marks the firm’s historic factory locations.

That model is limited to a run of three – but Martin is only parting with the third build on the open market, serial number 3,000,002.



We have not yet confirmed a price, but is it possible the model name provides a clue?

D-300

(Image credit: Martin)

If that’s a bit rich for your tastes, then the D-300 carries over the D-3 Millionth principles but in a run of 30. The tree rings are inlaid with silver on that one, and the milestones marked with gold dots. It’s still got the Brazilian rosewood back and sides, plus a ruby-inlaid pickguard map. It's a snip at $300,000.

Grand J-28E DN

(Image credit: Martin)

The Martin double-neck is a bit of a unicorn as far as collectors are concerned, with examples in the wild proving vanishingly rare – and Martin is billing this double-neck debut as the “first time in a century”. The Grand J-28E DN is therefore a certified big deal for the brand, not least because it’s entering straight into the newly-revamped Standard Series.

The Grand Jumbo build blends a solid spruce top and East Indian rosewood back and sides into a 12- and six-string necked model with two compound dovetail neck joints, “unique X-bracing” and custom Fishman electronics. It's priced at $7,999.

CEO-11

(Image credit: Martin)

Martin’s President and CEO Thomas Ripsam has been back at the sketchpad. His latest creation, the CEO-11, offers a Grand Auditorium shape, that has figured white oak back and sides and a European spruce top – finished in a unique New Horizons blue burst.

Then there’s a two-piece flamed maple neck, flamed maple binding and custom-voiced Fishman Aura VT Blend electronics. It’s limited to a run of 1,111 at a price of $6,999.

00L Oliver

(Image credit: Martin)

Martin’s collaboration with Julie Heffernan does not represent the artist’s first foray into the guitar scene – you might recognize her characterful, flower-laden style from Epiphone’s Adam Jones Les Paul Custom Art run.

Her Martin acoustic reproduces Self-Portrait as Arms and the Men on a Grand Concert body, with a solid spruce top and medium flame satin koa back and sides. It’s limited to 104 models with a price of $2,999.

D-Robert Goetzl 10

(Image credit: Martin)

We never thought we’d say it, but Martin has unveiled a hummingbird model... Sort of. Martin’s wider cultural embrace continues with this one-off dreadnought that has been hand-painted by the artist Robert Goetzl. This time the solid spruce top is complemented by East Indian rosewood back and sides, plus a mahogany neck and Waverly gold tuners.

For more information on all of the builds, head to Martin Guitar.