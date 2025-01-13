“These are the changes Martin enthusiasts have been asking for”: Martin overhauls its Standard Series for the first time in 7 years in response to player demands

NAMM 2025: In one of its biggest catalog shake-ups of recent years, Martin has completely overhauled its workhorse Standard Series acoustic guitars for the first time since 2018 with a host of “subtle yet impactful” tweaks.

The brand’s Standard Series is usually seen as the first-port-of-call for entering the Martin catalog, and is widely regarded as the firm’s flagship acoustic collection whose origins can be traced as far back as the 1930s.

Now, as Martin continues to push the boundaries of acoustic design in some of its more innovative offerings – such as the X Series – the company has revisited its roots by elevating a handful of historic body shapes with some choice upgrades.

Martin 000-17 (Image credit: Martin)

As Martin explains, perhaps the biggest upgrade is the new Sitka spruce Golden Era top bracing. Top bracing is, as previously explored by Guitar World, a crucial factor in overall tone, with this new method said to be good for “a more vintage, breathy tone with enhanced sustain”.

Notably, this newly drafted Golden Era bracing is the same pattern style that can be found on the ultra-premium Modern Deluxe series acoustics – which, it should be said, carry five-figure price tags in some examples.

Other Golden Era-inspired tweaks include a new GE modified low oval neck profile, which “maintains its popular shape but is optimized for vintage appeal with minimal increase in total mass”.

Martin D-17 (Image credit: Martin)

These feed into further playability tweaks, with the upgraded Standard Series acoustics offering a thinner fretboard with a subtly beveled edge and refined string spacing at the nut. An updated GE modern belly bridge also features smoother corners for a more comfortable strumming hand.

As for the build, genuine bone or ebony bridge pins will now be fitted, replacing the budget black plastic alternatives found on older Standard Series acoustics.

“These are the changes Martin enthusiasts have been asking for, delivering a blend of vintage appointments and modern playability enhancements,” Martin says. “Players will notice improved comfort and vintage tones, particularly with the GE-inspired bracing and aesthetic refinements.”

Martin OM-45 (Image credit: Martin)

To mark the refresh, Martin has introduced three new models to the series: the D-17, 000-17 and OM-45, which cover dreadnought, Orchestra Model and larger Triple 0 body shapes.

While those first two Standards opt for solid mahogany builds, the latter recruits torrefied solid spruce for its top and East Indian rosewood for its sides.

As mentioned, these all feature the refined fretboard treatments, improved hardware, and – for added vintage vibe – long diamond neck transitions and angle-cut nuts.

The rest of the Standard Series offerings, which comprises D-18, D-28 and HD-35 models, have all switched to these new spec sheets, and offer a range of sunburst and ambertone finish options to boot.

Prices start from $2,299.

For more, head over to Martin.