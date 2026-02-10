“I never thought I would release a guitar with my own logo”: Epiphone teams up with Chinese pop icon WoWkie Da on a bold new J‑180 signature acoustic
The superstar has been an avid fan of Gibson and Epiphone for decades – and has solidified his mark in the Mandopop and pop-punk scene both as a solo artist and as a member of The Flowers
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Epiphone has just announced the launch of the Inspired by Gibson Custom WoWkie Da J‑180 acoustic guitar – the brand's first signature team-up with Chinese pop superstar WoWkie Da.
Best known as the lead singer and guitarist of The Flowers – widely regarded as China’s first nationally recognized teenage band – WoWkie Da went on to forge his own solo career in 2009. Since then, he's released 193 singles and sold more than five million records.
The signature acoustic model, which pays homage to the artist's decades-long dedication to the Gibson and Epiphone brands, is built on the Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom J‑180 LS platform. As the artist himself declares, this milestone is a great honor, not to mention a lifelong dream.
“I never thought I would release a guitar with my own logo,” confesses WoWkie Da in an interview with Epiphone.
“I hope this can inspire all the friends who play guitar. Don't think you're just a musician... just someone who plays guitar. As long as you keep writing, keep creating, one day, a great brand like Epiphone [which] we've admired since we were young – the brands that have always influenced our musical lives – will partner with you.”
As for why he chose to go for a J-180, he says that it’s “the same guitar as Billie Joe [Armstrong]’s. The shape is basically similar to the guitar I usually play.”
Specs-wise, the Epiphone WoWkie Da Signature IGC J‑180 features a 25.5" scale length and is furnished in a thermally aged Sitka spruce top, and solid mahogany back and sides.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
The model's quintessential star inlays on the fretboard are complemented by star patterns on the bridge for an added personal touch. Further customization is provided by the WoWkie Da logo emblazoned on the top.
The Epiphone WoWkie Da Signature IGC J‑180 is currently available at Gibson and Epiphone authorized dealers in China and online via T-Mall.
Epiphone’s release with the Chinese icon follows Fender’s first-ever signature model for a guitarist from mainland China.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.