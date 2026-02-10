“I never thought I would release a guitar with my own logo”: Epiphone teams up with Chinese pop icon WoWkie Da on a bold new J‑180 signature acoustic

Epiphone has just announced the launch of the Inspired by Gibson Custom WoWkie Da J‑180 acoustic guitar – the brand's first signature team-up with Chinese pop superstar WoWkie Da.

Best known as the lead singer and guitarist of The Flowers – widely regarded as China’s first nationally recognized teenage band – WoWkie Da went on to forge his own solo career in 2009. Since then, he's released 193 singles and sold more than five million records.

大张伟介绍他的签名款木吉他英文字幕版 - YouTube Watch On

The signature acoustic model, which pays homage to the artist's decades-long dedication to the Gibson and Epiphone brands, is built on the Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom J‑180 LS platform. As the artist himself declares, this milestone is a great honor, not to mention a lifelong dream.

“I never thought I would release a guitar with my own logo,” confesses WoWkie Da in an interview with Epiphone.

“I hope this can inspire all the friends who play guitar. Don't think you're just a musician... just someone who plays guitar. As long as you keep writing, keep creating, one day, a great brand like Epiphone [which] we've admired since we were young – the brands that have always influenced our musical lives – will partner with you.”

(Image credit: Epiphone)

As for why he chose to go for a J-180, he says that it’s “the same guitar as Billie Joe [Armstrong]’s. The shape is basically similar to the guitar I usually play.”

Specs-wise, the Epiphone WoWkie Da Signature IGC J‑180 features a 25.5" scale length and is furnished in a thermally aged Sitka spruce top, and solid mahogany back and sides.

The model's quintessential star inlays on the fretboard are complemented by star patterns on the bridge for an added personal touch. Further customization is provided by the WoWkie Da logo emblazoned on the top.

The Epiphone WoWkie Da Signature IGC J‑180 is currently available at Gibson and Epiphone authorized dealers in China and online via T-Mall.

Epiphone’s release with the Chinese icon follows Fender’s first-ever signature model for a guitarist from mainland China.