Summer NAMM 2015: Cordoba Guitars Expands Upon 55FCE Thinbody Model

Cordoba is pleased to introduce two new 55FCE models, a refreshed “blanca” and a limited edition “negra” featuring exotic woods.

Cordoba’s 55FCE Thinbody model has been a mainstay in its catalog for years, a stage-ready flamenco guitar popularized by the Gipsy Kings.

The standard 55FCE Thinbody features a solid European spruce top, flamed maple back and sides and a Honey Amber tinted finish that falls in line with the coloring of traditional Spanish flamenco guitars.

Featuring the same wood combination, the 55FCE Thinbody is now available in a Natural Blonde finish, a modern update that subtly highlights the flamed maple’s striking beauty. Just like its predecessor, this guitar offers a bright, snappy tone perfect for accompanying flamenco dancers.

The new 55FCE Limited features a solid European spruce top with striking Macassar ebony back and sides. Macassar ebony is a dense, dark wood often found with blonde streaks. It’s known for its remarkably clear, loud sound, and fantastic tonal balance. “Negra” guitars have become more popular in recent years, and tend to offer a deeper, bassier tone in comparison with “blanca” guitars, which are built with lighter colored and brighter sounding woods like cypress and maple. This limited run will cap off at approximately 30 instruments in 2015.

Both new models feature a soft cutaway, Indian rosewood bridge and binding, gloss polyurethane finish, Fishman Prefix Pro Blend pickup with 3-band EQ and built-in microphone, premium Savarez Cristal Corum strings in High Tension, and a HumiCase Thinbody Protégé case.

55FCE Natural Blonde: $1,399.99 (street)

55FCE Negra Limited – Macassar Ebony $1,699.99 (street)

Visit Cordoba Guitars’ exhibit at the 2015 Summer NAMM Show at Booth 910.

For more information, visit cordobaguitars.com.