Taylor Guitars at 2014 Summer NAMM: Grand Orchestra 718 Fall Limited — Demo Video

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew were on hand at the 2014 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

During our time at Summer NAMM, we stopped by the Taylor Guitars booth. You can check out the video we made of our visit below.

The clip shows a demonstration of Taylor's gorgeous new Grand Orchestra 718 Fall Limited acoustic guitar, and we also get the skinny on how Taylor's choice of a specific Tazmanian wood for the body affects the guitar's tone.

Take a look and tell us what you think in the comments below or on Facebook.