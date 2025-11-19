Taylor just chopped $100 off over 60 different acoustic guitars for Black Friday – these are my 5 standouts

The Black Friday guitar deals are well and truly here, and for guitarists contemplating adding a gorgeous Taylor to their ranks, it’s the perfect time to pounce with $100 slashed off the price of a range of 100 Series, 200 Series, 200 Plus Series and 200 Deluxe Series, alongside three all-solid-wood cutaway Grand Auditorium models. These savings are available at both Sweetwater and Guitar Center .

Whether you're hunting for an entry-level dreadnought to grow into, a versatile workhorse for gigging and recording, or a premium instrument to treat yourself, Taylor has dropped these deals to cut through the usual sticker shock. For the savvy player, these deals mean serious value without compromising on sound, build quality or Taylor’s renowned electronics.

Save 13% ($100) Taylor 110ce: was $799 now $699 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ The 110ce is a dreadnought acoustic-electric with a solid Sitka spruce top and layered sapele back and sides. Our review praised its excellent fit and finish and its naturally balanced tonality throughout, delivering serious performance well below $1K. It also packs Taylor’s Expression System 2 pickup. For our money, this is the best pound-for-pound acoustic in the price bracket. Read our full 4.5 star review .

Save 10% ($100) Taylor 214ce: was $999 now $899 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ This Grand Auditorium is built with a solid Sitka spruce top and layered copafera back and sides, offering a comfortable, versatile body shape that suits both strummers and fingerstyle players. Life is better when there’s a good Taylor guitar in your life, and for this guitar, at this price, you won’t go wrong. The ES-2 electronics give you full control on stage. This is a well-rounded, gig-worthy Taylor at a solid discount.

Save 4% ($100) Taylor 324ce: was $2,699 now $2,599 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ A Grand Auditorium with a mahogany top and sapele back and sides, the 324ce offers a warm, rich voice that stands out among its peers. We highlighted in our review its “electric-like feel” neck and fast, accurate setup right out of the case. With the Expression System onboard, this is a serious workhorse for stage and studio, only now a little lighter on the wallet. Read our full 4.5 star review .

Save 4% ($100) Taylor 314ce: was $2,499 now $2,399 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ Part of Taylor’s 300 series V-Class range, the 314ce is a Grand Auditorium with a solid Sitka spruce top and sapele back and sides. In our review, it’s described as “clean-cut” and built for players who value tone over flashy appointments. It delivers articulate, balanced sound even under demanding playing. Overall, the 314ce is great for experienced players who want a high-quality, solid-wood Taylor without going into the very top tier. Read our full 4.5 star review .

Taylor has a reputation for excellent craftsmanship and sonic consistency. But its higher-tier models can feel out of reach. Thankfully, that’s why this sale is one worth watching. These discounted instruments are not cheap imitations: they offer solid tops, quality bracing, and reliable pickup systems. That means you’re not just saving cash, you’re getting long-term tone and performance.

This Black Friday round-up is for more than just beginners or bargain hunters. It’s for anyone who understands the real value in investing in a guitar that improves with time. You already know why Taylors matter: the slender necks, the modern voicing, the V-Class or C-Class bracing, the responsive Expression System electronics. What this sale gives you is access: access to premium tonewood, pro-grade build, and ergonomic shapes, just at a more accessible price point.

Why should you care? Because a good Taylor holds its value, plays beautifully, and can be a lifelong partner on your musical journey. Even if you’re tempted just for the Black Friday savings, these offers could be the moment to level up. And for more experienced players, it's a chance to snag something you might not normally stretch for.

