“The Silver Burst is synonymous with the band. We were talking about how cool it would be to continue that tradition”: Nick Johnston embraces his Mastodon turn with his most metal signature Schecter yet

Mastodon guitarist Nick Johnston has turned his once-traditional Schecter signature into a full-bore metal guitar as his first anniversary with the band fast approaches.

The Canadian maestro played his first shows with the Atlanta prog metallers last March, following the parting of ways with original guitarist Brent Hinds, and a one-show stint with Ben Eller.

Johnston’s signature guitars have, unsurprisingly, been a key feature in his Mastodon live rig, and now he’s fully embraced his new role with the latest version of his namesake electric guitar, the Nick Johnston Traditional HH.

As its name suggests, it pulls away from the orthodox Strat-inspired recipe Johnston usually runs with by utilizing twin humbuckers via his new Signature Atom-Bucker models, which replace the SSS and HSS configurations of its previous iterations.

There's also been a slight tweak to its tonewood trio, with the alder body and ebony fingerboard – capped with 22 Jumbo stainless steel frets for the first time, and metal ring inlays – now joined by a wenge neck in place of roasted maple. Part of that is down to Johnston’s change in aesthetic, having ditched his longstanding passion for vintage-inspired colorways.

“This is the first instrument that I'd be playing heavier music on, and I wanted something that reflects this new era of my career and who I'm playing with now,” he says.

“The Silver Burst is a color synonymous with the band,” Johnston adds, referring to Bill Kelliher's fan favorite ESP LTD signature. “We were talking one day about how cool it would be continue that tradition. This will be my main guitar for the foreseeable future.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other specs include Schecter-branded locking tuners, a GraphTech nut, a truss rod adjustment wheel at the base of the neck, and a Schecter Nouveau hardtail bridge.

Introducing the Nick Johnston Traditional HH in Atomic Mercury - YouTube Watch On

“It's important, as a musician, to keep evolving, and when you follow that path, so much excitement comes with it,” Johnston continues. “This guitar is the next step for me; it's the great unknown in a lot of ways, and there's a reason this guitar has stood the test of time for over a decade.”

The Schecter Nick Johnston Traditional HH is available now for $1,299.

(Image credit: Schecter Guitars)

See Schecter for more.

In related news, Mastodon’s other guitarist, Bill Kelliher, has revealed that Johnston will feature on the band’s next album, all but confirming his permanent status in the group.

Drummer Brann Dailor, meanwhile, is furious that their former guitarist Brent Hinds, who died just months after leaving the group, was omitted from the Grammys’ ‘In Memoriam’ segment.