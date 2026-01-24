NAMM 2026: Revered Japanese instrument brand Tokai Guitars is renewing its presence in the US market after brokering a distribution deal with Audio Collective Group (ACG), which includes Warm Audio amongst its ranks.

Headquartered in the country's Shizuoka Prefecture and founded in 1947, Tokai forged a name for itself in the 1970s and 1980s for its meticulous craftsmanship and affordable takes on classic American guitar designs.

Later, it was even entrusted by Martin to build its budget-friendly Sigma line of acoustic guitars. And they certainly had their fans in the US, Kirk Hammett, Robert Fripp, and Billy Gibbons among big name owners. Now, after a prolonged absence in the US that has seen high-end builds become sought-after on the used market, Tokai is “bringing that legacy back into today’s guitar shops.”

The new distribution partnership sees the establishment of a Texas-based customer support service, a new dedicated U.S./English-language website, and a joint focus on brand growth, improved availability, and a stronger connection between Tokai and American players.

For US consumers, the reputation of Japanese-built guitars has been ever-shifting. There was a time when the Fender and Gibson copies coming out of the country were derided en-mass as cheap knock-offs, with Scott Gorham’s Les Paul copy famously disintegrating right before his eyes during his Thin Lizzy audition, typifying that.

But it didn't stay that way forever. Today, many ‘lawsuit guitars’ – a term broadly covering Japanese copies from this era – have been reevaluated including Tokai's (boldly titled) ‘Les Paul Reborn’ and Springy Sound/Breezy Sound Fender-style models, are fetching prices closer to the real deal on the second-hand market.

As such, it’s hardly a better time for Tokai to re-enter the group chat, and it does so with two electric guitar models and one bass underpinning a long-term ambition of increased visibility and a more expanded portfolio.

(Image credit: Tokai Guitars)

The Goldstar and Breezysound are its S- and T-type models, respectively, with the former available in vintage-inspired SSS configurations and hot-rodded HSS variants, for those after a little more horsepower.

The latter, meanwhile, features vintage-voiced Gotoh single coil pickups. Both come with alder and ash bodies, and light and dark wood fingerboard variants, with a range of vintage finishes available across both body shapes.

Covering the low end, the Hard Puncher is a Precision Bass-styled build, built on “strong fundamentals, articulate low-end response, and dependable performance.” It features a split coil Gotoh pickup, 34” scale length, streamlined Volume and Tone controls, and a “mix-ready tone” that puts warmth and clarity at the fore.

(Image credit: Tokai Guitars)

“We’re genuinely excited to get Tokai Guitars back in the hands of U.S. players,” says Bryce Young, President of Warm Audio & Audio Collective Group. “These are beautifully built, made-in-Japan guitars with Golden-era construction, offering a high-quality alternative to more American guitar players.

“The big thing for us is making Tokai easy to find again through trusted retailers and backing that up with real U.S. customer support and service. Tokai has a long history, and it’s awesome to help bring that legacy back into today’s guitar shops.”

(Image credit: Tokai Guitars)

The new website is yet to launch, so we’ll have to wait and see how far its availability spreads, and, more importantly, what the asking prices of its builds are, but Tokai returning to our shores – during a period when Japanese guitars are are now regarded among the world’s best – is undoubtedly good news for players.