NAMM 2026 live! The biggest guitar news as it happens

NAMM 2026: Welcome, guitar disciples. Once more, we bid you a happy new year and happy new gear, as we usher in NAMM 2026 – the world’s biggest guitar gear show.

The annual gathering of the National Association of Music Merchants has been running since 1902, making January 22-24 2026 the 124th(!) showcase of new guitars, amps, pedals and everything else besides.

We enter 2026 in a different mood than 2025. Last year, we weren’t sure whether the show would even take place owing to the California wildfires. This time, the specter of tariff uncertainty looms over release schedules and price lists.

Fortunately, nothing can stop the torrent of new gear that bursts forth every January, and we are delighted to confirm there are some humdingers on the horizon.

NAMM is less public-facing than it once was, and our diaries are filling up with press conferences and closed-off product showcases. Not everyone will get up close and personal with the latest releases – but you can bet we will.

Yes, once more, the Guitar World team will have boots on the ground at the musical mecca that is the Anaheim Convention Center, bringing you all the biggest releases, artist performances, and weirdest guitar builds you’ve ever seen.

This year’s squad includes Editor-in-Chief Mike Astley-Brown, now on his seventh/eighth/ninth tour of the ACC. News Editor Matt Owen joins him for his second year of hoping to bump into John Mayer at the Anaheim Fresh lunch stand.

GW gear guru Paul Riario – now on what must be at least his 79th NAMM – will be stroking his chin over the finest new goods, ably assisted by videographer Alan Chaput. GW mag’s own Editor-in-Chief Damian Fanelli is also roaming the halls, arm-wrestling his digital counterpart to be first in line for the free content creator coffee.

In short, we got you. All the hottest news, up-to-the-minute as much as patchy show will Wi-Fi allow. Expert insights and hands-on analysis. Artist interviews, celebrity sightings, live shred-offs, and more gear than you could ever dream of sneaking by your significant other.

Welcome to NAMM 2026 LIVE! Bookmark this page, pore over it regularly, cherish it. And prepare yourself for some truly terrible puns…