NAMM 2026 live! The biggest guitar news as it happens

All the hottest news and biggest surprises from the world’s premier guitar gear trade show

News
By Contributions from , , last updated
The Anaheim Convention Center, pictured on January 21, 2026
(Image: © Michael Astley-Brown/Future)

NAMM 2026: Welcome, guitar disciples. Once more, we bid you a happy new year and happy new gear, as we usher in NAMM 2026 – the world’s biggest guitar gear show.

The annual gathering of the National Association of Music Merchants has been running since 1902, making January 22-24 2026 the 124th(!) showcase of new guitars, amps, pedals and everything else besides.

We enter 2026 in a different mood than 2025. Last year, we weren’t sure whether the show would even take place owing to the California wildfires. This time, the specter of tariff uncertainty looms over release schedules and price lists.

NAMM is less public-facing than it once was, and our diaries are filling up with press conferences and closed-off product showcases. Not everyone will get up close and personal with the latest releases – but you can bet we will.

Yes, once more, the Guitar World team will have boots on the ground at the musical mecca that is the Anaheim Convention Center, bringing you all the biggest releases, artist performances, and weirdest guitar builds you’ve ever seen.

GW gear guru Paul Riario – now on what must be at least his 79th NAMM – will be stroking his chin over the finest new goods, ably assisted by videographer Alan Chaput. GW mag’s own Editor-in-Chief Damian Fanelli is also roaming the halls, arm-wrestling his digital counterpart to be first in line for the free content creator coffee.

Welcome to NAMM 2026 LIVE! Bookmark this page, pore over it regularly, cherish it. And prepare yourself for some truly terrible puns…

PRS SE Ed Sheeran &amp;ldquo;Cosmic Splash&amp;rdquo; Limited Edition

(Image credit: PRS Guitars / Mikko Dumadag)

Amazingly, it’s the first time PRS has ever made a hollowbody baritone guitar, save for the one-off Drive guitar it made with Sheeran for the new F1: The Movie soundtrack.

Tantalizingly, the stadium-packing singer-songwriter said of the model, “It's a limited edition, so it will go fast, but there's more to come, so stay tuned.”

Neural DSP Quad Cortex mini

(Image credit: Neural DSP)

(from left) Rob Laing, Damian Fanelli, Paul Riario, Michael Astley-Brown, and Matt Owen stand outside the Anaheim Convention Center on January 21, 2026

(Image credit: Future)

