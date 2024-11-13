Bag 100 monstrous metal tones completely FREE this Black Friday when you buy a Tonex amp modeler pedal

Amp modeling software, once maligned as ‘the worst presets in your cheap multi-effects pedal’, is now a gift that keeps on giving. Far from the early days of tinny, unconvincing Marshall-style digital approximations, today’s amp sims are every bit the futuristic rig-in-a-box those early algorithms aspired to be. IK Multimedia’s Tonex is the next frontier for amp modeling, and it’s brought its digital offerings to the physical realm with two highly versatile pedals; for Black Friday, buying one will also net you 100 free high-gain amp models .

The Tonex arm of IK Multimedia builds on the reputation set by powerful modeling software AmpliTube 5, which we rated particularly highly in our review two years ago. Tonex stands apart from AmpliTube, though, despite being both a separate software application and a fun sub-app within AmpliTube’s latest version.

IK Multimedia Tonex: at IK Multimedia AmpliTube Tonex: FREE Metal Gems Collection

IK Multimedia’s Tonex ecosystem is an AI-assisted amp-modeling ace-in-the-hole, particularly if you invest in a TONEX pedal. There are two core models to choose from, in the workhorse Tonex Pedal and the eminently-portable Tonex One ; buying either and registering with Tonex before the 2nd December will grant you access to the Metal Gems Collection – aka, $50 worth of high-quality, high-gain amp models – for absolutely nothing.

Tonex trucks in IK Multimedia’s new cutting-edge AI Machine Modeling™, a system predictably predicated on some clever machine-learning shenanigans. Rather than modeling the circuitry of amps and pedals, AI Machine Modeling builds an algorithm by interpreting and mapping the sound of a rig – resulting in some highly accurate patches that mimic the real deal.

These patches are accessible via Tonex software , just as AmpliTube’s accurate analog models are; Tonex’s pedals, though, let you bring those near-indistinguishable ‘Tone Models’ with all your other pedals via the Tonex Pedal or Tonex One. The former is a full-fat amp-model workstation, allowing you to access and tweak your favorite Tone Models with consummate and professional ease. The latter is the mini-me that squeezes Tone Models into a small-board-friendly micro-pedal.

There are hundreds of Tonex’s own models to work with in the Tonex ecosystem, and 100 of them – built from four iconic high-gain amplifiers – can be found in the Metal Gems Collection. If you buy either of the Tonex pedals and register your purchase with IK’s Product Manager before December 2nd, the Metal Gems Collection is yours!

The collection comprises Tone Models based on four amps – specifically, the Peavey 5150, the Diezel Herbert, the Soldano SLO-100, and the Bogner Überschall – and with varying cab, mic, and stompbox models swapped in. These patches are peerless for their closeness to real-deal metal sounds and, at the very least, a godsend for those of you without the core strength to lug a bunch of stacks with you to every show.