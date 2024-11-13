Bag 100 monstrous metal tones completely FREE this Black Friday when you buy a Tonex amp modeler pedal

Modeling masters IK Multimedia are offering $50 worth of guitar tone patches for free if you buy a new Tonex pedal – but be sure to hurry

(Image credit: K Multimedia)

Amp modeling software, once maligned as ‘the worst presets in your cheap multi-effects pedal’, is now a gift that keeps on giving. Far from the early days of tinny, unconvincing Marshall-style digital approximations, today’s amp sims are every bit the futuristic rig-in-a-box those early algorithms aspired to be. IK Multimedia’s Tonex is the next frontier for amp modeling, and it’s brought its digital offerings to the physical realm with two highly versatile pedals; for Black Friday, buying one will also net you 100 free high-gain amp models.

The Tonex arm of IK Multimedia builds on the reputation set by powerful modeling software AmpliTube 5, which we rated particularly highly in our review two years ago. Tonex stands apart from AmpliTube, though, despite being both a separate software application and a fun sub-app within AmpliTube’s latest version.

James Grimshaw
James Grimshaw
Freelance writer

James Grimshaw is a freelance writer and music obsessive with over a decade of experience in music and audio writing. He's lent his audio-tech opinions (amongst others) to the likes of Guitar World, MusicRadar and the London Evening Standard – before which, he covered everything music and Leeds through his section-editorship of national e-magazine The State Of The Arts. When he isn't blasting esoteric noise-rock around the house, he's playing out with esoteric noise-rock bands in DIY venues across the country; James will evangelise to you about Tera Melos until the sun comes up.