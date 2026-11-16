Line 6 warns guitarists against hacking its amp modelers to run NAM modeling: “Take these risks into consideration”

Line 6 has warned guitarists not to hack its devices to run NAM A2 as the hype around the new amp modeling tech continues to grow.

The open-source tech was launched over the summer, promising to usher in a new era of amp modeling accuracy. Blackstar was the first to natively support the firmware. Zoom Audio followed, and Fender is currently working on integrating it into the Tone Master Pro.

As such, some Line 6 users have been attempting to jump the queue by hacking their HX devices so it can accomodate NAM A2. Posting on Facebook, Frank Ritchotte, Senior Director Supply of Chain, Customer Support, and Logistics at Line 6’s parent company, Yamaha, has warned players of the consequences of doing so.

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“Over the last several months, unauthorized versions of HX firmware have been published that enable HX Stomp, Helix Floor/LT, and POD Go devices to run instances of NAM A2,” he writes.

He has acknowledged the Line 6 community’s “passion” and “excitement” around NAM A2, but says that “there are several unintended consequences” to hacking into HX units. He’s urged players to be patient because full support is on its way.

“I’ve seen comments from users who have loaded these versions and feel they've ‘tested them thoroughly,’” he continues. “Eric [Klein is the Chief Product Design Architect] and our development teams have a very specific roadmap for both firmware and hardware capabilities over the lifespan of these products. It’s impossible to test interactions with features, enhancements, and changes that haven't been released yet.

“My concern is that installing these unauthorized firmware versions today could create compatibility issues with future official updates or features that are still in development,” he adds. “It may also make it much more difficult for our support team to diagnose issues and provide effective assistance if a device is not running approved Line 6 firmware.”

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Posted by frank.ritchotte on

Ultimately, Ritchotte wants to avoid situations where “troubleshooting becomes unnecessarily complicated”. It could lead to situations where users will waive their warranty, and may encounter issues that the firmware developers are unable to fix.

“Before installing firmware from any source other than Line 6, please take these risks into consideration,” he writes.

At the time of writing, no timeline has been publicly stated with regards to Line 6’s official adoption of the firmware.

NAM A2 is still a new technology, but there are other ways of experimenting with the modeling firmware while established modelers catch up. Apps like TONE3000 – which supports it – are available on desktop.