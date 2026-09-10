“Technology is supposed to make things easier, not get in the way”: Are apps ruining guitar gear? We argue for and against the trend that has taken over practice amps

Innovation Week: These days, it really does feel like there’s an app for everything. I can use my phone to control my lights at home, start my dishwasher from another room, and even generate a full recipe for tonight’s dinner by scanning the random ingredients left in my fridge – what a time to be alive!

It was inevitable, then, that apps would infiltrate our guitar playing, too. Most practice amps come with a companion app these days that gives you better access to tone shaping, handy practice tools, and basic utilities to improve your at-home tone. These apps give you broader control over your amp beyond the physical dials on the unit and can turn what is a fairly basic feature set into something much more powerful and, well, engaging.

But while this marks a seismic shift in technology, not every guitarist is happy to use their phone while jamming. For some guitarists, these apps are a step too far and just get in the way of the fun part of practicing, playing the guitar.

Today, I'm back squaring off with my Guitar World colleague Matt McCracken to settle the debate around apps. We both have strong opinions: I think apps are now a vital part of the modern practice routine, while Matt thinks the opposite, preferring to plug straight into his amplifier and leave the phone behind.

Below you’ll find our detailed arguments for and against practice amp companion apps, and a poll at the end of the article so you can vote on which side of the fence you are on. Without further ado, let's dive in.

The argument for apps

(Image credit: Positive Grid)

Daryl Robertson Social Links Navigation Senior Deals Writer I’ve been fairly vocal about being a traditional guitarist. I like vintage reissue Gibsons, old Fenders, and quirky Gretsch guitars, but what may be surprising is that I actually like using apps when I practice. At home, I use a Positive Grid Spark Mini as my main practice rig, a desktop amp that forever sits next to me while I write, and honestly, I think if there was ever one piece of gear that has revolutionized my practice sessions, it would be this.

For me, integrating apps with practice amps opens up a world of possibilities that just aren’t always possible on the hardware alone. I genuinely believe they make navigating amp settings much easier and more intuitive.

I think a phone or tablet screen is simply easier to read and interact with than a row of tiny knobs or a fiddly scroll wheel. This is especially true for deeper settings like adjusting EQ parameters or a noise gate threshold.

Some apps even let you visualize your entire signal chain, meaning you can see your exact effects set up, move things around, and experiment with pedal placement.

Through the physical amp, I have just three tones to play with, but via the app I have access to over 10,000!

There’s also the sheer convenience factor. With a companion app, you’re not just limited to a handful of effects or amp models baked into the unit. Take my beloved Positive Grid Spark Mini desktop amp. With the app loaded and synced, I can access hundreds of effects pedals without buying all the hardware, swap amp models on the fly, and save complex presets for every song in my setlist.

Through the physical amp, I have just three tones to play with, but via the app I have access to over 10,000! Better yet, many apps offer built-in practice tools, such as tuners, metronomes, and loopers, all in one place.

Another feature that’s not quite as glamorous as banks of effects, but equally as important, is wireless updates. Instead of plugging my amp into a computer or worrying about missing new features, I can install firmware updates and access fresh sounds over Bluetooth.

As manufacturers release new amp models, effects, or practice tools, these updates can be delivered straight to my device. This means I’m not stuck with the amp I bought on day one, it can evolve alongside me as a player.

Then there’s streaming backing tracks, which is what I probably use the app for more than anything. I find this feature to be a massive benefit for practicing at home on my own. Whether I’m learning a new song, jamming along to my favorite albums, or just noodling my way through yet another E minor blues, it’s nice to be able to feel like I’m playing along with a full band.

Many apps even offer integrated libraries of backing tracks or let you import your own, so I can practice improvisation, soloing, or rhythm guitar with a full-band sound behind me. Some apps go a step further, letting you slow down tracks, loop sections, or even remove the guitar part from the original song, making learning tricky parts way easier.

The argument against apps

(Image credit: Lucy Robinson)

Matt McCracken Social Links Navigation Junior Deals Writer I consider myself very much on the modern side of things when it comes to guitar playing. I regularly use plugins at home, an amp modeler on my pedalboard, and a library of third-party impulse responses. I love tweaking to get my tones, but I hate when software gets in the way of my playing. I’ve reviewed loads of smart practice amps, multi-effects pedals, and guitar plugins. I’m no stranger to using software, so I totally appreciate how useful it is. I just don’t like it getting in the way of my guitar playing, whether that’s reduced functionality due to connectivity issues or time wasted updating.

Technology is great, but when I’m playing my electric guitar, I want as few barriers as possible between me and the actual playing. As someone who is very time-poor, the idea of having to sync Bluetooth, pull out my phone, or load extra apps on my computer is a straight no from me, dawg.

I’ve had a fair few occasions where the app couldn't connect to my phone via Bluetooth, which has hampered my practice. Sometimes even trying to access the guitar tuner in an app has derailed my playing, turning it into a fault-finding session instead of a chance to rehearse, write songs, or brush up on techniques.

Technology is supposed to make things easier, not get in the way

I appreciate that it’s the modern world and most things require updates. I’m more than happy to sit through a software download and installation that improves the performance or adds new features. What I’m not willing to deal with is downtime due to software not performing correctly. Technology is supposed to make things easier, not get in the way.

We have so many distractions in modern life that the last thing I want when I’m playing guitar is to have my phone in front of me.

Phones are a constant distraction at the best of times. Having one on the desk while playing makes it easy to start scrolling social media instead of learning that new song. It makes getting pulled into the endless scroll that much easier, and we all know how that turns out. 20 wasted minutes later, you remember what it was you were supposed to be doing in the first place.

With so many options available in modern guitar apps, you can easily spend more time changing settings and using chord finders than you do actually playing. Instead of focusing on technique, apps can often pull you into changing your compressor settings, EQs, and other tweaks. It’s a proper case of using your eyes instead of your ears, focusing on parameters and values instead of listening to the sound and adjusting your playing accordingly.

I feel there’s definite fatigue among players I know when it comes to dealing with these things. I’m sure I’m not the only one who sighs when a product release makes a big deal about its new software, and honestly, I’m getting tired of settings being hidden behind it. Give me something that has proper knobs and buttons to get to grips with, and I’ll happily play my guitar for hours and hours.

Conclusion

(Image credit: Phil Barker/Future)

Really, when it comes to practicing, there’s no correct answer here. You need to find the option that works best for you. For many players, the benefits of practice amps apps are undeniable. Beyond sheer convenience, they can foster creativity and make learning more engaging for so many guitarists, but that’s not necessarily true for everyone.

For some, they're an extra barrier stopping them from getting straight to the playing part of practice. They can be clunky to operate, unreliable, and outside of a few useful functions, not all that beneficial to your playing overall.



We've had our say; now it's your turn. Vote below on whether or not you think apps are useful or not in guitar gear. Sound off in the comments and let us know which side you're on. Better yet, tell us what your current practice rig looks like.