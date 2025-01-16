“Capture the essence of your favorite gear without owning the hardware”: Mooer raises the stakes, and guns for TONEX and Neural DSP with an AI-equipped modeler that can profile your own gear – and grant you access to other players’ rigs

MOOER GS1000 Intelligent Amp Profiling Processor Official Video - YouTube Watch On

NAMM 2025: Mooer is seen as something of underdog when it comes to digital amp modelers, but with the release of the new GS1000, it might not be long before the firm is being mentioned in the same breath as the IK Multimedia TONEX and Neural DSP Quad Cortex.

Over the past few years, Mooer has flexed its amp modeling muscles and Intelligent Effects expertise, launching a host of well-received stompboxes that run that gamut of digital electric guitar tones.

Through this activity, Mooer – alongside the likes of HeadRush and Donner – has developed a reputation as a key player in the budget multi-effects market, but the GS1000 could significantly reframe the firm’s fortunes as a serious contender for wider amp modeler users.

Why? Well, whereas previous Mooer modelers have focused solely on providing a host of digital amp, cab and effects models, the GS1000 elevates functionality 10-fold by introducing the MNRS 2.0 tech.

In practice, this tech looks to go up against Neural DSP Capturing, Kemper Profiling and IK Multimedia TONEX Capturing, as it gives players the power to “emulate their favorite gear with immense precision”.

In other words, this sampling tech can be used to emulate distortion pedals, preamps, amp heads and cabs, and – at least on paper – sounds like it could bring the power of top-of-the-line gear capturing, something previously reserved for high-end pedals, to the masses.

The ability to capture one’s own gear is becoming a hugely attractive proposition for amp modelers. Heck, Neural DSP made it the focus when it developed the Nano Cortex. This is especially the case for players who are switching from traditional pedalboards and wish to retain their tone in a more transportable format. On that front, the GS1000 ticks all the boxes.

Furthermore, through Mooer’s Cloud App, players can browse gear profiles created by other users, meaning they are able to “capture the essence of your favorite gear without owning the hardware”.

If you want to see and hear Mooer’s profiling tech in action, at the time of writing there are only a couple of hands-on demos. There first is a non-English-language video that demonstrates the process of profiling a drive pedal, while the second sees YouTuber John Cordy capture a Fender Deluxe Reverb combo.

Both give good insights into the (incredibly easy) process, and showcase how impressive it sounds.

MNRS 2.0 is only one feature that makes the GS1000 a genuinely exciting prospect. Other advances include an AI-driven EQ Master for intelligent tone adjustments based on musical styles, an integrated Groove Station and built-in drum machine with 54 drum kits, a 480-second looper with infinite overdubs, and built-in tuner.

All of the above and more can be navigated through the five-inch high-resolution touchscreen display – another huge selling point here because, as has been demonstrated on other modelers, usability is everything.

MOOER's Next Level GS1000 - Intelligent Amp Profiling Processor - FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Then you have all the basic housekeeping bits, including over 350 factory effects models, third-party IR compatibility, four multi-purpose footswitches, MIDI functionality, Bluetooth connectivity, a stereo effects loop, a USB-C port, and dual-chain architecture for expanding signal chains.

All in all, it’s a seriously impressive bit of kit, and one that could give Mooer a seat at the table next to the more established names. The prominence and demand for at-home amp profiling solutions will continue to rise, so it’s a savvy move from Mooer to get in early.

Throw some AI EQ in there, and a £449 (approx. $550) price tag, and you’ve got all the makings of a genuine player in the market...

Visit Mooer for more.