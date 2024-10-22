“A modern-day rock and metal classic that delivers the most powerful tones ever to come out of a guitar speaker”: Universal Audio packs classic Mesa/Boogie Rectifier sounds into stompbox form with its Knuckles '92 Dual Rec Amplifier pedal

With six classic microphone and cabinet configurations, and the original amp's green, orange, and red channel voicings, the new UAFX pedal aims to supply the authentic high-gain tones of punk, rock, and metal

UAFX Knuckles ‘92 Dual Rec Amplifier pedal
(Image credit: Universal Audio)

Audio production tools leader Universal Audio is adding another pedal to its growing UAFX guitar pedal lineup: the Knuckles '92 Dual Rec Amplifier emulator, a new stompbox that promises to deliver “the authentic raw sound of punk, alt rock, and metal, along with legendary boosts and award-winning mic/speaker modeling.”

Built on Universal Audio's “powerful dual-engine processing and world-class UAD modeling,” the new pedal is designed to emulate the classic Mesa/Boogie “Rev F” Dual Rectifier tones – with the green, orange, and red channel voicings enabling players to go from full-bodied, pristine cleans to ultra-saturated, gain-driven leads, and “bone-crushing crunch.”

Image 1 of 3
UAFX Knuckles ‘92 Dual Rec Amplifier pedal
(Image credit: Universal Audio)

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.