“A modern-day rock and metal classic that delivers the most powerful tones ever to come out of a guitar speaker”: Universal Audio packs classic Mesa/Boogie Rectifier sounds into stompbox form with its Knuckles '92 Dual Rec Amplifier pedal

Audio production tools leader Universal Audio is adding another pedal to its growing UAFX guitar pedal lineup: the Knuckles '92 Dual Rec Amplifier emulator, a new stompbox that promises to deliver “the authentic raw sound of punk, alt rock, and metal, along with legendary boosts and award-winning mic/speaker modeling.”

Built on Universal Audio's “powerful dual-engine processing and world-class UAD modeling,” the new pedal is designed to emulate the classic Mesa/Boogie “Rev F” Dual Rectifier tones – with the green, orange, and red channel voicings enabling players to go from full-bodied, pristine cleans to ultra-saturated, gain-driven leads, and “bone-crushing crunch.”

For further tonal exploration, the pedal includes six classic microphone and cabinet configurations, a dynamic room simulation, and two essential effects: a Tube Screamer-style overdrive and boost for sculpting tight palm-muted chugs, and a noise gate to cut down on unwanted noise.

“The Recto is a modern-day rock and metal classic that delivers inarguably the most powerful, larger-than-life tones ever to come out of a guitar speaker,” comments UA Sr. Product Manager Tore Mogensen.

“As a long time user of the original amp, I couldn't be more excited to add Knuckles '92 Dual Rec Amplifier to the UAFX line of amp-in-a-box pedals.”

As with other pedals in this series, players can access a host of tone-shaping options via the UAFX Control app.

By using the app, you can switch between emulations of EL34 and 6L6 power tubes and solid-state or tube rectifiers, download artist presets, and save your settings for easy recall.

Additionally, the app offers access to a special 4-cable mode, allowing you to bypass your amp's preamp when the pedal is engaged and deliver the iconic Recto tone on any amp.

The Knuckles is the latest high-gain entry in the UAFX line, following the 5150-aping Anti 1992, and Plexi-inspired Lion ’68 Super Lead Amp.

Priced at $399, the UAFX Knuckles '92 Dual Rec Amplifier pedal is now available from Universal Audio partners and distributors.

For more information, visit Universal Audio.