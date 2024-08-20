“The most authentic emulation of the amp ever placed in a stompbox”: Universal Audio repackages Eddie Van Halen’s iconic Peavey 5150 in pedal form – with a built-in noise gate and overdrive

Universal Audio has expanded its range of UAFX pedal amps with the ANTI 1992 – a high-gain amp emulator inspired by the classic Peavey 5150.

After launching its first-ever hardware effects pedals in 2021, the software specialists then branched out into the world of stompbox-sized guitar amp emulator pedals, debuting the Woodrow ‘55, Dream ‘65 and Ruby ‘63.

It’s been a hugely successful move. Not only did all three receive a near-perfect review from Guitarist, but they were also famously championed by The Edge, whose high-profile switch from traditional tube amps to pedal amps was facilitated by the all three units.

Those three flagship offerings, as well as a fourth entry that arrived last year, were inspired by a quartet of classic amp tones – Fender, Vox and Marshall among them – and now Universal Audio has set its sights on harnessing another world famous amp sound.

“Now with ANTI, we’re giving rock and metal players an authentic emulation of this punishing high gain amp – with the exact mic/speaker pairings and boost/noise gate effects that were responsible for some of the most groundbreaking modern metal tones ever captured,” explains UA’s Senior Product Manager, Tore Mogensen.

Rumored to be inspired by the cranked tones of modded Marshall Plexi, the Peavey 5150 was originally designed as a signature amp model for Eddie Van Halen, and the first units from the early ‘90s arrived with EVH’s initials embossed on the front panel in block letters.

These were later removed and replaced in favor of a script signature alternative, giving way to another 5150 variant that is often seen as the ‘inferior’ 5150 model – despite the fact there is minimal difference between the two.

Regardless, it’s the block version that has been put into Universal’s latest UAFX pedal, which is described as “a complete emulation of the early ‘90s 120-watt tone monster that defined new genres of modern metal”.

Furthermore, UAFX’s dual-engine design promises to deliver “the most authentic emulation of the amp ever placed in a stompbox”.

On the pedal itself, there are two footswitches – one for bypass, one for presets – and three toggles. These access the three onboard cab sim types, the Lead/Crunch/Rhythm channels, and an Alt/Amp/Store switch that access secondary functions.

As for parameters, there are Pre Gain, Presence, Low, Mod and High knobs available, as well as a master output. Secondary functions include control over the built-in noise gate and overdrive, the latter of which is modeled after a Tube Screamer.

Further edits to the pedal’s function and configurations of its presets can be executed via the UAFX mobile app. The factory presets have all been designed by members of Nevermore, Arch Enemy, Tetrarch and The Black Dahlia Murder.

The ANTI 1992 is available now for $399.

Head to Universal Audio to find out more.