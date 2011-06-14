AmpliTube Custom Shop Now Shipping from IK Multimedia

IK Multimedia announces the release of AmpliTube 3 Custom Shop, the updated 3.5 version of IK’s amp and effects modeling software.

The AmpliTube Custom Shop has the widest offering of legendary, officially certified brands and a price model affordable to anyone for building your truly custom tone. Every new user can start by downloading a free, fully functional version of AmpliTube 3 – a standalone application and plug-in – with a collection of 24 gear models (nine stomp boxes, four amplifiers, five cabinets, three microphones, two rack effects and digital tuner) for recording and mixing in their favorite Mac/Win DAW, for playing on stage or practicing at home.

Then with the new Custom Shop feature – directly accessible within AmpliTube using an online connection – more than 200 gear models of stomp boxes, amplifiers, cabinets, microphones and rack effects can be browsed, auditioned and purchased à la carte. These include officially certified models from legendary guitar and bass brands such as Fender, Ampeg, Orange, Soldano, Groove Tubes, Gallien-Krueger, Jet City Amplification, THD, T-Rex and many others, with more models and brands coming in the future.

Each model can be tested for free (for a period of 2 days every 2 months) before purchase, just like trying out an amp in a physical guitar shop. Gear models are sold in the Custom Shop using Gear Credits and are priced between 5 and 20 credits each. Gear Credits are sold in packs from a minimum of 20 credits to a maximum of 500 credits, with individual gear models starting as low as $3 each!

With the AmpliTube 3 Custom Shop, now everybody can build their own personal gear collection with a level of customization never seen before and at prices never so affordable. Current AmpliTube 3 users will be able to download the new 3.5 version for free and have full access to the new Custom Shop as well as many new features: 64-bit plug-in compatibility, an improved preset browser with full graphical display of the rig, 4,000 new “patch” slots that store controller information with the presets, improved integration with IK’s range of controllers (like the StealthPedal and StompIO) with full programmability directly from AmpliTube, improved MIDI control, “sequences” for organizing live playing presets and much more.

Twenty-four brand new, previously unreleased amp and effects models from Fender, Orange, Soldano, T-Rex and more are available at the opening of the Custom Shop for previous AmpliTube 3 users to expand their collections using the new à la carte purchase model.