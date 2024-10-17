“Arguably one of the most significant Beatles and Lennon artefacts to come to market”: John Lennon’s first Vox amp – used at the Cavern and to record Please Please Me – is headed to auction

The Vox AC15 Twin, believed to be the unit purchased by Lennon at Liverpool’s Hessy’s Music, is going under the hammer with an auction estimate of $130,000-$260,000

John Lennon’s Vox AC15 Twin
(Image credit: Propstore)

An amp believed to be John Lennon’s first Vox – used in Cavern shows and in the recording of the Beatles' first EMI sessions, including the tracks Please Please Me and Love Me Do – is going up for auction via Propstore next month (November 15).

Back in July, in a Guitar World exclusive, we reported that the 1962 Vox AC15 Twin, bearing the serial number 4583, had been spotted and purchased after it resurfaced on an auction site in December 2023.

Features Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is Features Editor for GuitarWorld.com. Before that he spent 10 years as a freelance music journalist, interviewing artists for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.