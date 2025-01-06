“You fix it so it won’t break again, then you pound on it some more. Every amp gets the living daylights hammered out of it”: Randall Smith on the origins of his ‘hammer test’ that makes Mesa/Boogies bulletproof

We don’t recommend trying this at home, but it’s a test that has helped Mesa/Boogie amps stand the rigors of touring throughout the decades

When Mesa/Boogie says its amps are bulletproof, it isn’t a mere marketing ploy: it means it. Now, brand founder Randall Smith has discussed the brutal techniques he pioneered to ensure all Mesa/Boogie amps are built to last.

Back in the late 1960s, Smith proved himself to be a dab hand at fixing broken gear while working at a local music store in Mill Valley, and became known among gear circles for his ability to bring gear back to life.

