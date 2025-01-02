“I said, ‘Hey, Carlos, would you plug into this?’ ‘That’s a Fender. I don’t want to plug into that.’ I said, ‘But I boosted it’”: How did Mesa get its iconic Boogie name? Founder Randall Smith explains

News
By
( , )
published

The famed Boogie began life as a modded Princeton, but a chance encounter with one of its biggest champions was what gave it its now-legendary title

Mesa/Boogie guitar amp
(Image credit: Future)

Mesa/Boogie founder Randall Smith has started a new YouTube series that promises to take a deep dive into the history of his beloved amp brand, and it’s been launched with a definitive recap of how the firm got its name.

Mesa/Boogie is one of the most iconic guitar amp companies of all time, and is responsible for creating a range of legendary tube amps that can be heard on some of guitar music’s most well-known records.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.