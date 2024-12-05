“It was finally time to see if we could do a second build of this revered Boogie”: The iconic Mesa/Boogie Mark IIC+ is officially back – 40 years after the holy grail high-gain amp was last produced

Beloved by James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, John Petrucci, Steve Lukather and countless others, the original IIC+ is one of the most coveted amps ever created… and now it has finally been revived

Mesa/Boogie Mark IIC+
(Image credit: Mesa/Boogie)

Gibson has announced the release of the Mesa/Boogie Mark IIC+ in a move that revives of one of the most popular high-gain guitar amps ever created.

Launched in the mid 1980s, the original Mark IIC+ quickly became a cult classic, and is widely recognized as the driving force behind rock and metal’s holy grail electric guitar tones.

Mesa/Boogie Mark IIC+
(Image credit: Mesa/Boogie)

Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.