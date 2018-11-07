Amptweaker Unveils New Curveball Jr EQ and Boost

Amptweaker has announced the Curveball Jr EQ and Boost. The pedal boasts a 3-band active EQ with 10dB of Low/High boost and parked-wah level boosting of the Mid. A Mid switch sets the mid frequency for U.S., U.K. or Thrash style of midrange, and a Tight circuit is included as a three-position switch, allowing the Curveball Jr to be used as an input booster to tighten up the attack of your amp while adding gain. There’s also a Volume knob to cut or boost the volume once the tone is set.

A footswitch circuit enables the user to press/hold the footswitch to lock the EQ on, with the footswitch then accessing a secondary boost on the side of the pedal. An internal switch selects Input Gain or Output Volume for the secondary boost.

The pedal runs on 9V for a bit of distortion when cranked, up to 18V for the maximum clean headroom and dynamics.

The Curveball Jr is available starting at $190.00. For more information or to purchase, head over to Amptweaker.com.