Analog Alien Releases Power Pack Pedal

Analog Alien has announced the launch of the Power Pack.

The Analog Alien Power Pack is a simple, yet versatile clean boost. Its buffered input and unique gain stage make it the perfect choice to boost your amp's input stage, as well as maintain unity gain and tonal balance throughout your signal path.

For players who use pedals, especially older vintage pedals, they may be experiencing a loss in signal level whenever one or more of them is in use. The Power Pack will restore signal to unity gain and at the same time improve the sound quality of your pedals. The Power Pack is designed to work with both guitar and bass.

The MSRP of the Power Pack is $159. To place an order, please email analogalien@gmail.com.

To find out more, visit analogalien.com.