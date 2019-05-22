Ananashead Announces New Optotrem Pedal

Ananashead has announced the Optotrem, an all-analog optical tremolo.

The new pedal—which is handmade in Barcelona—boasts Rate, Depth and Wave knobs, as well as an inside trimmer to control gain. The Wave control also sets the LFO, which goes from square to triangle and has some sine/rounded-square waveform in between.

Other features include top mounting jacks, shielded input and output, filtered and protected 9V DC input, plus true bypass switching.

For more information or to purchase, head to Ananashead.com.