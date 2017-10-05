Andrew W.K. Unveils Custom ESP Taco Guitar

(Image credit: ESP)

Andrew W.K.—him of "Party Hard" and the 24 hour drumathon fame and—has teamed up with ESP for the ESP Custom Taco guitar, in honor of National Taco Day, which was yesterday, October 4.

Andrew—who had previously collaborated with ESP on a pizza-themed ESP Custom—said "I started pondering, what’s another food that's as party as pizza? As far as party foods go, tacos are definitely partier than almost anything else. Pizza and tacos are among the partiest foods in the world. I realized that since I had paid tribute to pizza, I now had to pay tribute to tacos in all their glory."

I was destined to make a taco shaped guitar," he continued. "This is proof that if you have the vision, no matter how outlandish or unruly, the team at ESP Guitars can turn it into a beautiful reality. And they only use the highest quality materials and they're truly master craftsmen. Absolutely mind blowing attention to detail and playability. There’s no compromise when it comes to the integrity of the instrument, or the hardness of the party."

You can watch Andrew W.K. discuss and show off his Custom Taco guitar here.