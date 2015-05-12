Andy Aledort Demos and Discusses the John Page Classic Ashburn Guitar — Video

Some of you might know Andy Aledort as the guy from hundreds of Guitar World lesson videos and the writer of countless GW lessons and features.

But he's also the author of more than 200 guitar instruction books; he performs and records with Dickey Betts & Great Southern, not to mention Double Trouble (Chris Layton and Tommy Shannon) and appears on the Experience Hendrix DVD with Buddy Guy, Mick Taylor and other guitar legends.

Today, Aledort is demoing the new John Page Classic Ashburn guitar.

Designed by John Page, co-founder of the Fender Custom Shop, the Ashburn is a production guitar ($1,499 MSRP) with all the features in the high-end custom guitars Page builds himself. It’s produced to spec in a state-of-the-art workshop in Japan, then set up in the U.S. by authorized John Page Classic techs.

Page has created guitars for artists including Eric Clapton, Pete Townshend, David Gilmour, Elliot Easton and Cesar Rosas. He has designed guitars in conjunction with Harley Davidson, Playboy and Jaguar. Page is featured in The Dream Factory: Fender Custom Shop by Tom Wheeler (Hal Leonard, 2011) and other books on Fender and the Fender Custom Shop.

For more information about John Page Classic and the Ashburn, visit johnpageclassic.com.