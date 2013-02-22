BBE Sound Reintroduces Mind Bender MB-2 Chorus/Vibrato Pedal

The Mind Bender pedal is back with a new look. Check out the metallic water blue finish and psychedelic logo graphic (See the photos below).

Mind Bender MB-2 is two pedals in one, with a Bucket Brigade Delay circuit serving supremely lush, warm chorus and the ultimate in classic vibrato.

Inspired by the inimitable guitar wrangling of Will Ray and created by BBE’s Paul Gagon, Mind Bender bends the sonic boundaries from gently pulsating to spacey ray gun effects.

Mind Bender delivers the consistency and ruggedness that are the hallmark of BBE pedals, designed for guitarists whose gigs are as demanding as their ears.

It’s got a beefy mil-spec circuit board with big, fat signal traces, 1 percent metal-film resistors and high-voltage poly caps, all backed by robust, true hardwire bypass.

For those who seek a superb vintage analog chorus and vibrato experience without the vintage headaches, Mind Bender is ideal.

FEATURES

Vibrato and chorus modes

Authentic Bucket Brigade Delay circuit

1MEG Ohms input impedance

1K Ohms output impedance when engaged

1% metal-film resistors for consistency

High-voltage poly caps for better tone

Military-spec circuit board for reliability

Blue status LED for high visibility and low power consumption

Easy access battery compartment

True hardwire bypass

5-year warranty

MSRP: $215

For more about the Mind Bender MB-2, check out bbesound.com.